ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weathersfield, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Washington County fire under investigation

A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire started in the basement, but haven’t said what caused it. Several animals died in the fire....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash with injuries on I-91 in Thetford

THETFORD — A 34-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Thetford yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 5:00 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with the driver, identified as Samuel Porter. According to the report, the driver...
THETFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fire in Barre

BARRE — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Barre on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a building on fire on Madison Avenue at around 10:05 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building suffered significant damage...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck

PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
WHITINGHAM, VT
WCAX

Police: Suspect in Brandon shooting undergoing mental health crisis

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon say they arrested a 78-year-old man who was shooting a gun out his apartment window Monday evening, nearly hitting two women. Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Mulcahy Drive around 9 p.m. after getting calls about a man shooting a gun out of his apartment window.
BRANDON, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
MANCHESTER, NH
VTDigger

A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building

TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Brattleboro considers alternatives to current EMS coverage

Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI

Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver crashes, runs from police in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they heard what sounded like a crash in the area of North Main Street and Crescent Street at around 2:40 a.m. While responding to the area, multiple calls came in, with witnesses stating a...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Westminster man arrested on warrant, local thefts

WESTMINSTER — A 52-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Westminster earlier this month. During the week of October 3rd, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office say they received complaints of break-ins in the area of Bemis Hill Road. Various items were reported stolen from buildings and residences.
WESTMINSTER, VT
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man facing numerous charges

RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy