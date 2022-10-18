Read full article on original website
VSP: Vermonter falls asleep, crashes into power pole
A St. Albans, Vermont man cheated death early Wednesday morning when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
WNYT
Washington County fire under investigation
A late Monday evening fire is under investigation in Washington County. Calls for the fire at 3220 Coach Road came in around 11:20, says the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters say the fire started in the basement, but haven’t said what caused it. Several animals died in the fire....
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries on I-91 in Thetford
THETFORD — A 34-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Thetford yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 5:00 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with the driver, identified as Samuel Porter. According to the report, the driver...
newportdispatch.com
Fire in Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Barre on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a building on fire on Madison Avenue at around 10:05 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building suffered significant damage...
No injuries after school bus crash in Chittenden
No injuries were reported after a school bus crashed into a pickup truck in Chittenden Monday afternoon.
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
Breeder charged after 27 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in NH home
Swanzey, NH — A breeder has been charged with animal neglect after 27 dogs were rescued from a home in New Hampshire, according to the Monadnock Humane Society. New Hampshire State Police and Monadnock Humane Society’s Humane Agent Beth Doyle worked together to remove 27 Labrador Retrievers from inhumane conditions.
WCAX
Police: Suspect in Brandon shooting undergoing mental health crisis
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon say they arrested a 78-year-old man who was shooting a gun out his apartment window Monday evening, nearly hitting two women. Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Mulcahy Drive around 9 p.m. after getting calls about a man shooting a gun out of his apartment window.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man accuses South Willow Street employees of stealing money via flashlight
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building
TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
WCAX
Brattleboro considers alternatives to current EMS coverage
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver crashes, runs from police in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they heard what sounded like a crash in the area of North Main Street and Crescent Street at around 2:40 a.m. While responding to the area, multiple calls came in, with witnesses stating a...
newportdispatch.com
Westminster man arrested on warrant, local thefts
WESTMINSTER — A 52-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Westminster earlier this month. During the week of October 3rd, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office say they received complaints of break-ins in the area of Bemis Hill Road. Various items were reported stolen from buildings and residences.
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man facing numerous charges
RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
Maine man falls from cliff in NH, hiker rescued from Mt. Cardigan
Both men were injured after slipping and falling. New Hampshire Fish and Game officers rescued a climber and a hiker over the weekend after they were injured from slips and falls in the White Mountains. The first rescue happened Saturday when a hiker slipped on wet rocks and moss on...
