NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Deadline

Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75

Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
NME

The Moldy Peaches to reunite at ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ premiere

The Moldy Peaches are set to reunite next week for their first live show in over a decade at the Los Angeles premiere of Meet Me In The Bathroom. The duo – Adam Green and Kimya Dawson – last played together in 2011, and will get back together for a performance at the Fonda Theatre on October 27 as part of the LA launch of the new documentary.
Deadline

HBO Sets Concert Special ‘Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida’, Drops First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Latin Grammy winner and Grammy nominee Camilo is the latest music star to land a concert special and documentary at HBO. Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida will premiere Friday, November 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO Latino and HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America. The special will cover the Colombian-born artist with the trademark handlebar mustache as he embarks on his first world tour — the “Mis Manos” tour — which was originally delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The tour kicks off in Spain and will feature appearances by Fito y Los Fitipaldis,...
NME

The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness

20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings

Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
NME

The 1975’s Matty Healy on the fate of the long-awaited Drive Like I Do record

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has told NME about the current status of the long-awaited record from the band’s previous incarnation, Drive Like I Do. Watch our Firsts video interview above. The Healy-fronted band existed under several monikers in their past, including the emo-driven Drive Like I Do, before...
NME

The Angels documentary ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ set for cinema release in December

Kickin’ Down The Door – a feature documentary based on the storied career of The Angels – has been set for a theatrical release at the start of December. It’ll hit cinemas around the country on Thursday December 1, following its formal premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival tomorrow (October 19). It’ll also screen at the inaugural LongPlay Music Film Festival in Ballarat, with a special showing being held – alongside an acoustic performance by founding guitarists Rick and John Brewster – on Monday November 21.
SFGate

‘Local Hero’ Review: A Sweetly Delightful New Musical, Despite Lackluster Songs

Charm, a sadly rare theatrical quality, is scarcely a fashionable theatrical virtue, but it’s nonetheless valuable. And, to audiences’ evident delight, it’s there in spades in director Daniel Evans’ wonderfully fluid farewell production at Chichester Festival Theatre. Turning Bill Forsyth’s 1983 Scottish eco-comedy-drama “Local Hero” into a musical, Evans and every member of his first-rate production team create an often-idiosyncratic delight, the stage equivalent of one of British cinema’s tender-hearted, quirky-yet-cosy Ealing comedies. What even he cannot give the show is true theatrical liftoff.
Guitar World Magazine

15 glam rock guitarists from the '70s who defined the decade and beyond

We chart the influential axe-slingers who shaped the sound – and look – of rock to come. Lipstick-kissed mirrors and glitter-bombed stages defined a decade that schizophrenically straddled the line of a verifiable rock 'n' roll personality crisis. In the early hours of the '70s, whispers of glitz...
iHeartRadio

Watch The Trailer For Upcoming 'Let There Be Drums!' Documentary Film

A new documentary film from director Justin Kreutzmann asks the question: Where do drummers come from — are they born or built?. Justin is the son of co-founding Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, and as such, enjoyed many Dead gigs as a youth from a seat on his dad's drum riser. While Justin didn't become a drummer himself, his lifelong curiosity about percussion has brought about the new movie, Let There Be Drums, arriving October 28 via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and in select theaters.
Kerrang

PVRIS return with two new singles and accompanying short film

Following a couple of 2022 collabs, PVRIS are finally back with brand-new music of their own!. The Lynn Gunn-led project share two excellent – but very different – singles, entitled ANYWHERE BUT HERE and ANIMAL, both via new label Hopeless. Of the former, Lynn explains: “At its core,...

