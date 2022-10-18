Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
NME
The Moldy Peaches to reunite at ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ premiere
The Moldy Peaches are set to reunite next week for their first live show in over a decade at the Los Angeles premiere of Meet Me In The Bathroom. The duo – Adam Green and Kimya Dawson – last played together in 2011, and will get back together for a performance at the Fonda Theatre on October 27 as part of the LA launch of the new documentary.
HBO Sets Concert Special ‘Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida’, Drops First Trailer
EXCLUSIVE: Latin Grammy winner and Grammy nominee Camilo is the latest music star to land a concert special and documentary at HBO. Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida will premiere Friday, November 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO Latino and HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America. The special will cover the Colombian-born artist with the trademark handlebar mustache as he embarks on his first world tour — the “Mis Manos” tour — which was originally delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The tour kicks off in Spain and will feature appearances by Fito y Los Fitipaldis,...
NME
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Robert Gordon, singer who brought rockabilly revival to influential New York City punk clubs in the 1970s, is dead at 75
Robert Gordon, the rockabilly revivalist who introduced his brand of classic rock and roll to young punk music fans in the 1970s, has died at age 75. Gordon died on Tuesday, his record label Cleopatra Records revealed in a statement posted to Facebook later in the day. The musician and...
Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings
Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
NME
Scottish comedian Limmy pokes fun at James Corden’s restaurant ban: “I want him out!”
Scottish comedian Limmy has poked fun at James Corden following his recent ban from a New York restaurant. On Monday (October 17), Balthazar owner Keith McNally announced that he was banning the Late Late Show host from the popular eatery due to his “abusive” behaviour towards staff members.
NME
The 1975’s Matty Healy on the fate of the long-awaited Drive Like I Do record
The 1975‘s Matty Healy has told NME about the current status of the long-awaited record from the band’s previous incarnation, Drive Like I Do. Watch our Firsts video interview above. The Healy-fronted band existed under several monikers in their past, including the emo-driven Drive Like I Do, before...
NME
The Angels documentary ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ set for cinema release in December
Kickin’ Down The Door – a feature documentary based on the storied career of The Angels – has been set for a theatrical release at the start of December. It’ll hit cinemas around the country on Thursday December 1, following its formal premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival tomorrow (October 19). It’ll also screen at the inaugural LongPlay Music Film Festival in Ballarat, with a special showing being held – alongside an acoustic performance by founding guitarists Rick and John Brewster – on Monday November 21.
NME
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
SFGate
‘Local Hero’ Review: A Sweetly Delightful New Musical, Despite Lackluster Songs
Charm, a sadly rare theatrical quality, is scarcely a fashionable theatrical virtue, but it’s nonetheless valuable. And, to audiences’ evident delight, it’s there in spades in director Daniel Evans’ wonderfully fluid farewell production at Chichester Festival Theatre. Turning Bill Forsyth’s 1983 Scottish eco-comedy-drama “Local Hero” into a musical, Evans and every member of his first-rate production team create an often-idiosyncratic delight, the stage equivalent of one of British cinema’s tender-hearted, quirky-yet-cosy Ealing comedies. What even he cannot give the show is true theatrical liftoff.
Klone return with video for brand new single Within Reach
French atmospheric proggers Klone will release their latest, as-yet-untitled album on 2023
Guitar World Magazine
15 glam rock guitarists from the '70s who defined the decade and beyond
We chart the influential axe-slingers who shaped the sound – and look – of rock to come. Lipstick-kissed mirrors and glitter-bombed stages defined a decade that schizophrenically straddled the line of a verifiable rock 'n' roll personality crisis. In the early hours of the '70s, whispers of glitz...
Watch The Trailer For Upcoming 'Let There Be Drums!' Documentary Film
A new documentary film from director Justin Kreutzmann asks the question: Where do drummers come from — are they born or built?. Justin is the son of co-founding Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, and as such, enjoyed many Dead gigs as a youth from a seat on his dad's drum riser. While Justin didn't become a drummer himself, his lifelong curiosity about percussion has brought about the new movie, Let There Be Drums, arriving October 28 via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and in select theaters.
NME
Grimes says she plans to “do things that are more helpful to people” after releasing “one more” album
Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has reiterated claims that she plans to stop making albums in the near future, saying in a new article – where she and M.I.A. (real name Mathangi Arulpragasam) spoke at length for an “in conversation” feature – that after releasing “one more album”, she’s “going to do things that are more helpful to people”.
Kerrang
PVRIS return with two new singles and accompanying short film
Following a couple of 2022 collabs, PVRIS are finally back with brand-new music of their own!. The Lynn Gunn-led project share two excellent – but very different – singles, entitled ANYWHERE BUT HERE and ANIMAL, both via new label Hopeless. Of the former, Lynn explains: “At its core,...
Comments / 0