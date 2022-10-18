Aaron Rodgers wants to simplify Packers' offense while Matt LaFleur preaches execution: 'I don't know what that means'

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's personality may spark 'mutiny' in Broncos locker room, says former teammate
Russell Wilson has come under fire for his seemingly inauthentic and manufactured persona through the years, and it's been strikingly apparent in his first year with the Broncos. Well, that is according to former teammate Michael Robinson. With the Broncos sitting at 2-4 and their team entering something of a...
Sporting News
What channel is Saints vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 7
Dennis Allen is in his first year as Sean Payton's replacement in New Orleans, and there's been a bit of a topsy-turvy go of it so far this year. NOLA sits at just 2-4 on the season, but Allen inherited a less-than ideal situation from Sean Payton, giving him time to figure it out.
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting
There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright. Rodgers was...
Sporting News
Ben Roethlisberger thought Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' vs. Steelers: 'There's no way he's enjoying this'
Ben Roethlisberger was on hand for the Steelers' shocking 20-18 win over the Buccaneers in Week 6. The retired Pittsburgh quarterback watched from a suite as his former team was able to mount an excellent defensive effort and get after Tom Brady frequently to pull off the upset. Roethlisberger was...
Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Request to Simplify Packers' Offense
"I don’t know what that means. No, we talked about it. It’s just any time there’s a lack of execution and certainly, we’ve got to coach better," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 7: Chiefs top 49ers; Jaguars jam Giants; Packers, Ravens rebound
Week 6 of the wild and wacky 2022 NFL season didn't fall on a Friday the 13th weekend and was a few weeks ahead of Halloween. That didn't stop the slate of games to have some scary results. The 49ers, Packers and Buccaneers all tumbled in major upsets. The Giants,...
Sporting News
What happened to Melvin Gordon? Broncos sideline RB during 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chargers
There's not much for Broncos country to be happy about in the backfield. When Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4, that opened the door for Melvin Gordon to get a bit more volume. Unbeknownst to fantasy owners, that wouldn't necessarily be the case. During the Broncos' 19-16...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 7: Saints sink Cardinals; Colts upset Titans; Jets, Giants stay hot
Of the nine teams in the NFL with a winning record, perhaps none have been more surprising than the "New York, New York" combination. The Giants (5-1) have thrived in the underdog role under first-year coach Brian Daboll. New York is 4-0 ATS as an underdog, and they have been trailing or tied heading into the fourth quarter in all but one of those games. Despite that success, New York is an underdog heading to Jacksonville this weekend.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Yardbarker
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Sporting News
Why was DeAndre Hopkins suspended? Cardinals WR to make 2022 debut after failed PED test
The Cardinals are getting one of the top playmaking receivers in the NFL back following a contentious six-week suspension. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play his first game of the season in the Week 7 "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Saints. Arizona activated him to its 53-man roster on Monday, providing quarterback Kyler Murray with a much-needed boost in the receiving corps.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Chiefs emerge as 'strong contender,’ WR responds cryptically to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' tweet
It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. may soon have a landing spot, and it's looking like one of the frontrunners to obtain his services is an AFC club. KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs are viewed as a "strong contender" for Beckham's services. Wilson also said that...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers trusts that Packers brass will 'be in the mix' on certain players ahead of trade deadline
A seat at the table was what Aaron Rodgers was hoping to have during the later stages of his time with the Packers. Rodgers' wish has been granted, as the reigning two-time league MVP has been given more input on Packers' personnel decisions since the start of the 2021 season.
Sporting News
Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers? Broncos RB likes tweets agreeing with trade rumor, questionable usage
Melvin Gordon spent the majority of his Monday night on the bench. On Tuesday, he seemingly spent most of his time on his phone. The Broncos running back had just three carries for eight yards in Monday's loss to the Chargers. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury, that's hardly the workload for a veteran back in a very, very thin running back room.
Yardbarker
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The team could place Cobb on injured reserve if it thinks he...
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Saints-Cardinals Showdown tournaments
The Saints and Cardinals will kick off Week 7 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are riding a two-game losing skid, but they are two-point favorites in a game with an over/under of 44.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Both teams have a couple of key players on the injury report (James Conner, Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jameis Winston), which is not ideal for those putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup. However, we still have Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chris Olave, among others, in play, so plenty of points will be scored in NFL DFS contests.
Packers: When is the trade deadline, where should Green Bay upgrade?
Everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. If the Green Bay Packers plan to add a player or two via a trade, they only have a couple of weeks left to do so. After losing two in a row, perhaps there...
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
Comments / 0