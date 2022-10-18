ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Speaks Out About Explosive Rant on Sidelines During Bucs-Steelers Game

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
Following his noticeably explosive rant on the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday (October 16th), Tom Brady is speaking out about the incident.

According to the Daily Mail, Tom Brady let the Bucs’ offensive player how frustrated he truly was during the team’s third loss in the 2022 season. “You’re so much better than the way you’re f—ing playing,” Brady was seen saying to his teammates. It was noted that not all of the audio was heard. However, there was at least one more f-bomb coming from Brady.

On Monday (October 17th), Tom Brady addressed the on-field incident on his Let’s Go podcast. He said it wasn’t one of his finest moments. However, he did explain that TV coverage only began to show snippets of the sidelines recently. “It’s a bad day when there’s more f-bombs than touchdowns,” Brady joked. “That was not one of my better days.”

Tom Brady then continued to say that TV coverage used to keep from showing the audience those sideline moments. “But now it’s kind of for the world to see. That’s just the way it is.”

When asked if his Buccaneers teammates respond well to his sideline rants, Tom Brady said it is his job to motivate them. “It’s all good,” he said. “I think I have a great rapport with my teammates and they know the only reason I’m doing it is to try and motivate them and get us to a higher level. If I don’t feel like we’re playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job.”

Tom Brady Discusses His Job Description on the Football Field

Meanwhile, Tom Brady went on to say that he is a quarterback. So he’s not expected to tackle, be a running back, or even be a receiver. However, he’s expecting himself to do it. “I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays, that’d what my job is. I’m going to try and get us going and try to rally us.”

Tom Brady said that there are a lot of ways of rallying his teammates. “Sometimes it’s some positive encouragement,” he noted. “Sometimes it’s getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense.”

Tom Brady did point out that he believes it is the responsibility of each member of the football team to voice their opinion. Even if they feel something is going wrong. ‘I think that’s part of being a great teammate, being receptive to what people you care about think. If these people have a great deal of respect for you by the way you show up to work and you’re prepared then you have the opportunity to say whatever you want.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

