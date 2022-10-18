ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma Blair Withdraws from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Due to MS Following Perfect Score, Standing Ovation

By Brett White
 2 days ago
Last night’s Dancing with the Stars episode theme was “Most Memorable Year,” and it ended up being a most memorable episode. The show’s run on Disney+, which began with the Season 31 premiere last month, has been dazzling so far — but last night’s surprise completely changed the competition and left everyone emotional.

After a truly stupendous and inspirational stretch in the competition, Selma Blair had to withdraw due to complications with her multiple sclerosis. After a night of host Tyra Banks teasing a development that would change the competition for the rest of the season, we learned that Blair would be withdrawing from the competition in the intro video to what would be her final performance with professional Sasha Farber.

Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, had been in constant contact with her doctors during her time with DWTS, and the latest check-in did not go well. Before beginning their rehearsal for this week’s competition, Blair told Farber, “I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to I can’t… I can’t… I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.”

“With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit,” Blair explained in the video. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears, so I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJjoI_0idS0UKr00
Photo: ABC

With that being said, Blair wanted to bow out of the competition with “a last beautiful dance” with her partner. “This is a dance for everyone that’s tried and hoped that they could do more, but also have the power in realizing when it’s time to walk away.”

For her final performance, Blair and Farber danced the waltz to Andra Day’s cover of “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” delivering a breathtakingly beautiful and gentle spectacle that left everyone in the room, and everyone across the country, in tears. That included the judges, who had nothing but praise for Blair and Farber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irE9P_0idS0UKr00
Photo: Disney+

Len Goodman said, “This competition is tough for everyone, but if the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains.”

Derek Hough said, “Your reputation on the show has been impeccable. I hear from makeup, from hair, from the costume department — you brought nothing but joy to everyone. That speaks volumes about who you are as a human being.”

Bruno Tonioli said, “You really have inspired millions of people. Your star has never shown brighter.”

Carrie Ann Inaba said, “Watching you get out here each week has been like watching a living, breathing, elegantly-dancing miracle. You have brought so much awareness for people who struggle with chronic illness, who deal with chronic pain. You have been nothing but an inspiration and a light to all of us, especially showing other people [with MS] how anything is possible for people who have it. You are a blessing and a gift.”

For her final performance, the judges gave Selma and Sasha a perfect score — 10s across the board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrESO_0idS0UKr00
Photo: Disney+

In her exit interview, Blair — touched by the outpouring of love from the crowd — said that she wished “could stay and learn and be all the things that I wish when I watch everyone here.” She also elaborated on her circumstances prior to joining the competition, saying that she’d been on bedrest for almost 10 years prior to joining DWTS. “I definitely was so excited to get into being so active and learning something and having those recital dreams that I had as a little girl,” said Blair. “But it’s a lot on your body.” Blair added that she knew she needed to bow out now before she suffered injuries that her body could not bounce back from.

Her partner Sasha Farber had nothing but praise for Blair, a “wonderful mother, an iconic actress, and a beautiful dancer.”

Who went home on Dancing with the Stars Season 31, Episode 5?

Selma Blair withdrew from the competition due to health concerns. Due to Blair’s withdrawal, there were no eliminations last night. Instead, the scores and votes from last night will be combined with the scores and votes in tonight’s DWTS episode.

Who got the highest score on Dancing with the Stars Season 31, Episode 5?

With Blair withdrawing from the competition, the highest score of the night went to Charlie D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, who performed a contemporary dance number to Lewis Capaldi’s “When the Party’s Over.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144YVA_0idS0UKr00
Photo: ABC

D’Amelio used this performance to capture her battle with anxiety and depression, and the judges were moved by her storytelling and gave her a near perfect score of 39.

What were the scores on Dancing with the Stars Episode 5?

The scores from last night’s Disney+ night look like this:

  1. 40 – Selma & Sasha
  2. 39 – Charli & Mark
  3. 37 – Wayne & Witney
  4. 36 – Gabby & Val, Heidi & Artem
  5. 34 – Joseph & Daniella, Daniel & Britt
  6. 33 – Jordin & Brandon
  7. 32 – Trevor & Emma, Shangela & Gleb, Vinny & Koko
  8. 29 – Jessie & Alan

Who will go home tonight? This is such a tight competition that it could be anyone.

Dancing With The Stars: How To Vote By Text

Wondering how you can help lead to the next elimination – or save your fave? Don’t worry, we have all the info on how to vote by text on Dancing with the Stars in a separate article.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

