Ralphie Parker is All Grown Up in First Teaser For ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

Ralphie Parker has come a long way since longing for that Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — 39 years to be exact. In HBO Max’s first trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas, fans of the holiday classic are getting their first glimpse at an all-grown-up Ralphie.

The trailer, which is loaded with nostalgia, does not shy away from callbacks to the original film. It opens up with a shot of the original house from the 1983’s A Christmas Story. As it pans its way through the interior of the home, we see props like the radio young Ralphie, played by Peter Billingsley, used to listen to while voiceovers from the first movie of his younger brother saying, “I can’t put my arms down,” and his father mispronouncing the word “fragile” play.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

A black-and-white photo of young Ralphie and his two friends appears on the screen next followed by a closeup shot of his 51-year-old self putting on his signature rimmed glasses before it flashes to his recognizable smile. And as the trailer ends, we hear the menacing “Ho, Ho, Ho” from the Santa Claus that unforgettably pushed Ralphie down a slide by pressing his boot into his face.

In the sequel, which takes place in the 1970s, Billingsley reprises his role as an adult Ralphie, who returns to his childhood home on Cleveland Street to reconnect with old friends, reconcile the passing of his father, and give his children a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child. Other stars from the original film who are set to appear in the reboot include Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and R.D. Robb (Schwartz).

A Christmas Story Christmas premieres on HBO Max on Nov. 17. Check out the first teaser above.