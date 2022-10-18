Read full article on original website
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla
Kids that grew up in the '70s and '80s remember Yum Brands' (YUM) Pizza Hut for its cozy booths with red faux leather seats, the seemingly endless salad bar, those amazing arcade machines, and of course, its delicious pan pizza. While the Hut has changed to keep up with the...
Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu
Let the Halloween fast food wars of 2022 begin. McDonald's (MCD) rarely celebrates holidays with menu additions. Aside from the Shamrock Shake, which ostensibly ties to St. Patrick's Day since it was introduced using the now cringe-worthy Irish stereotype Uncle O'Grimacey, the company doesn't usually acknowledge any special events. And,...
Food Lion Deals Oct. 19-25: Chicken drumsticks, pork chops, ground pork, mini bagels, frozen pizza
Food Lion has new sales starting October 19 including chicken drumsticks, pork chops, ground pork, mini bagels, Blue Ribbon Frozen Dessert, Red Baron pizza, Juicy Juice and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area Food Lion...
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
ALDI deals Oct. 19-25: Avocados, grapes, apples, bacon, cheese ball, rising crust pizza, shredded cheese
ALDI has impressive new grocery sales starting Oct. 19 including avocados, grapes, apples, bacon, cheese ball, shredded cheese, rising crust pizza and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh, NC area. Check your local ad to verify prices because they can differ from store to store. This list is not a guarantee of price.
McDonald's Tries Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants
"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
Deals for your pizza eating pleasure during National Pizza Month (October)
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you didn’t already have enough reason to celebrate the glorious month that is October, it’s also National Pizza Month. So gather the family or friend group to your house or your favorite pizzeria and enjoy. NationalToday says, “Unlike other dining experiences in which...
Harris Teeter deals Oct. 19-25: Fall squash, bacon, frozen vegetables, shredded cheese, hot dogs
Harris Teeter has new sales starting Oct. 19 including Fall squash, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, Harris Teeter bacon, Green Giant Boxed Vegetables, Yoplait yogurt, Harris Teeter shredded cheese, Halloween candy, Private Selection K-cup pods and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website...
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Twitter begged KFC to bring back a discontinued item — and the chain said yes
It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes. On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.
Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Popeyes Customer Goes Viral – Returns Wing that’s ‘Too Small’
Video of a Popeyes Chicken customer settling an issue at the drive-thru in a most unique way has taken the Internet by storm. The issue isn't the level of service he received. The issue isn't the time he had to wait in line for his order to be processed and served. The issue is with the size of his chicken wing.
Domino's Wants You to Pick Up Your Pizza (and Pay More for It)
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) made its mark by offering a fast-food type of pizza service option. Domino’s marketing promotion to deliver pizza in 30 minutes really helped the company grow. The company expanded by appealing to customers' desire to sit on their couch and wait for food to be...
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
KFC Sets Its Sights on Chicken and Dating
While the connection may not be immediately obvious, fast food and swiping-style dating apps actually have a lot in common. Both bring people together and offer instant gratification. The idea of finding love through food has, more than once, been picked up by various dating platforms. Last Valentine's Day, burger...
