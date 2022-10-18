Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
williamsonherald.com
Student sections upping the ante in Williamson County football
FRANKLIN – First, there were just the football teams competing under the Friday night lights. Then, the bands and cheerleaders joined in. But now, the battle of the student sections have completed the scene. Students have long sat together to support their teams, but over the last decade or...
atozsports.com
The latest Tennessee recruiting news will make Vol fans very happy
It’s hard to believe given what happened over the weekend, but Josh Heupel is only in his second year as Tennessee’s head football coach. The man just beat Alabama by coaching up many players from the previous UT regime under Jeremy Pruitt. It’s been truly incredible to watch but something that’s extremely exciting in addition to the wins, is that Heupel is currently recruiting even better players to join his program.
Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
You Probably Weren’t as Upset About Bama’s Loss as This Guy
Alabama fans around the world were crushed after being on the losing end of a game winning field goal for the second time in as many seasons, this time to a Tennessee team that hadn't beat the Tide in 15 years. Much ado has been made about Tennessee fans not...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
atozsports.com
Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”
Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jerry Stackhouse names the SEC coach who could keep up in a game of HORSE
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse named the 1 SEC basketball coach who could keep up with him in a game of H.O.R.S.E at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. Not Dennis Gates, not Eric Musselman: Alabama’s Nate Oats. That’s some high praise from the former NBA standout. Stackhouse was...
williamsonherald.com
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee welcomes 2 new physician assistants
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has recently announced the additions of Rachel Jones, PA-C, and Sanna Shaban, MSM, PA-C, as physician assistants in the Franklin office. “We are excited to continue to expand our network of trusted medical professionals at Bone and Joint Institute,” said Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “We welcome Rachel and Sanna and are confident that they will be valuable additions to our growing team."
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville voted best small city in TN to visit in the fall by Travel Mag
Red Silo – It is beer o’clock at Red Silo Brewing Co. in Cookeville (Photo: Tennessee Dept. of Tourist Development) Cookeville – Waking up to dew drenched, freshly fallen leaves is becoming the norm once again. The sun is setting earlier, and the sunsets are glowing a different shade of orange. Football stadiums glow and roar on Friday nights and Cookeville’s downtown sidewalks are getting busier and busier.
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
wpln.org
State charter commission sides with local school boards, rejecting charters pitched for Brentwood and Hendersonville
The Tennessee commission with the power to overturn local decisions on charter schools sided with local districts Monday. The Public Charter School Commission voted 8-0 against letting two charter schools open in Middle Tennessee. Although some commission members expressed support for alternatives to traditional public schools, they said the Founders...
ucbjournal.com
New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon
Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
radio7media.com
TWRA Seeks Public Input
THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY FISHERIES DIVISION IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THEIR PROPOSED 2023 FISHING REGULATION PROPOSALS WHICH WERE PRESENTED DURING THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION’S MOST RECENT MEETING HELD AT FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED REGULATION CHANGES NOW THRU NOVEMBER 15TH . TO PROVIDE COMMENTS, EMAIL TWRA AT FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV, OR WRITE TO TWRA FISHERIES DIVISION, 5107 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211. THE TFWC WILL VOTE ON THE COMMERCIAL AND SPORT SPORTFISH REGULATIONS AT ITS DEC. 1-2 MEETING TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS AT THE DUCKS UNLIMITED HEADQUARTERS. IF APPROVED, THE SPORT FISHING CHANGES WOULD BECOME EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2023. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING PROPSED CHANGES GO TO TN.GOV.
wmot.org
Democrat leads in fundraising for GOP-drawn Nashville House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Heidi Campbell led in fundraising and spending last quarter in an open U.S. House race in Tennessee. Her opponent, Republican Andy Ogles, has taken a lower-key general election approach in a Nashville district that the GOP redrew to flip a Democratic seat. Campbell raised...
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
Comments / 0