Rising Star Set To Make Iowa Debut In Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls is bringing in some big musical acts towards the end of the year. Last month, we shared the news with you that a country music legend would be making her way to Iowa at the end of the year. Martina McBride is slated to perform in Cedar Falls this winter.
McDonald’s McTeacher’s Night Thursday to Benefit TLC in Charles City
A north Iowa child care center will benefit from a special dining event Thursday (10.20) evening in Charles City. Emily Garden with Soifer Family McDonald’s says McTeacher Night from 4:30 to 7 p.m. will help raise money for The Learning Center. Proceeds will help purchase art supplies and items...
City of New Hampton Hosts LOSST Town Hall Meeting Thursday Night
On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. In an effort...
A new face to a local camp should continue supporting faith and friendship
For 50 years, people have come to the Village Creek Bible Camp in rural Allamakee County for a retreat with faith and family. A little piece of paradise, the camp is nestled on 220 acres located just south of Lansing and west of Waukon on Drake Road. The space offers a variety of activities for week-long and weekend campers alike.
Fall Brush, Compost Dates Approaching in New Hampton
New Hampton residents doing their fall yard cleanup have a couple of upcoming dates to have the City pickup and dispose of compost and brush. Mayor Bobby Schwickerath says Saturday, October 29th is for compost disposal only, with compost and brush being taken away on Saturday, November 12th. Contact New...
Cedar Falls Native Almost Causes Celebrity Divorce [WATCH]
One Cedar Falls native had viewers of 'The Voice' at the edge of their seats on Monday evening. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR RECENT EPISODE OF 'THE VOICE' THAT AIRED ON MONDAY OCTOBER 18TH, 2022. Rising country star Jay Allen has been making waves on the hit NBC...
Important Date Reminders for Fall Cleanup in Charles City
Brush pickup by the Charles City Street Department is down to a couple of days. City crews will make one FINAL pass this year for brush pick up through Wednesday (10.19). Residents are asked to place all branches near the curb in a pile. The street department also has two...
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
New Hampton School District Adopts Teacher Early Departure Incentive Program
Not that they want teachers to leave their position with the district, but New Hampton Schools would like to know about any pending departure sooner rather than later. Superintendent Jay Jurrens proposed an “early departure notification incentive” program at Monday’s New Hampton School Board meeting. Jurrens noted...
Middendorf’s Meals in the Field – Oberbroeckling Family Farms
On October 6th, the Middendorf’s Meals in the Field program continued with a delivery to Oberbroeckling Family Farms & Oberbroeckling Enterprises Inc. in Garnavillo, IA. The delicious meals were provided by Breitbach’s Country Dining of Balltown, IA. Erik Oberbroeckling was kind enough to talk to me about the...
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
Charles City-Based Bank Donates $7,500 to Marble Rock Fire Department
A Floyd County fire department is getting a sizeable contribution in their effort to purchase a new equipment. The First Security Charitable Foundation is donating $7,500 to the Marble Rock Fire Department to assist the volunteer-led organization in buying a replacement for their current 1989 E-One Pumper. The truck was refurbished in 2006 but is now in need of replacement.
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
Jury finds former Waterloo bus driver not guilty in 2016 shooting
The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for loan forgiveness program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for the president's loan forgiveness...
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
Developer says Mason City downtown hotel groundbreaking will happen this year, USDA loan approved
MASON CITY — The developer of a downtown Mason City hotel and a revamped Southbridge Mall says barring any complications in the permitting process, a groundbreaking on the hotel project will take place by the end of the year. David Rachie is spearheading both efforts and told the City...
Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglarizing home
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge. 27-year-old Jesse Rafael was arrested on September 21st. He’s been charged with first-degree burglary after allegedly entering a home in the 300 block of West State on May 28th and assaulting a victim by choking and punching him. A criminal complaint says investigators found blood near the door of the residence, which after a DNA swab and test came back as a positive match to Rafael.
