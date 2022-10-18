Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner releases message on her 32nd birthday: 'All the support and love are definitely helping me'
Eight months on from her detainment in Moscow, Brittney Griner is celebrating her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail instead of with her family.
Stephen Curry Calls For Brittney Griner's Release As She Turns 32 In A Moscow Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is turning 32 in a Russian jail cell as she serves a nine-year prison sentence. She released a statement via her lawyer to all her fans and supporters. “Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home,” she said per CNN. “All the support...
Dawn Staley advocates for Brittney Griner 'every single day' because she's 'an incredible person with a big old heart'
People should remember that Griner is "a human being" and "an American over there deemed wrongly detained," the former Team USA coach told Insider.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Brittney Griner thanks supporters as birthday passes in prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner thanked fans and supporters for the support she has received as the athlete celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday while detained in Russia. “Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home,” Griner said in a statement shared by her attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov. “All the support and love are definitely helping me.”
Brittney Griner’s painful basketball situation revealed
While WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in a Russian prison awaiting a potential deal that could see her released, it was hoped that she might have the opportunity to play the sport that brought her to the country in the first place. However, according to ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn, it’s not an opportunity that Griner wants right now because it would be too “painful.”
Watch: Steph Curry shouts out Brittney Griner in pre-game speech
Curry told the TNT audience and the sold-out Chase Center crowd: "Continuing to use our platform, and the opportunity to shoutout a very special member of the basketball community: Brittney Griner's birthday is today. She's 32 years old. We want to continue to let her name be known, and we pray. The 243 days she's been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia, we hope that she comes home soon, and everybody's doing their part to get her home."
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Rigged Kherson Dam To Explode Zelensky Claims
Ukrainian military photoBlowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Plant dam on the Dnipro River would create a "large-scale disaster" said Ukraine's president.
