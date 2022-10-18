Read full article on original website
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
IKEA Testing Self-Driving Truck Deliveries Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
spectrumlocalnews.com
H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store
PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
Frisco And McKinney Are Two Of America’s Most Resilient Economies
A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Trick or treat: 2 North Texas cities ranked best places to celebrate Halloween in 2022
The trick-or-treating season is upon us as 2022's Halloween holiday looms closer and closer and while you're mapping out your October 31 plans, you might just need to know where to go.
WaBa Grill to Enter Texas Market with First Locations Set for DFW
Ten franchise locations will open across four North Texas counties over the next six years.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas
MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas.RK/Unsplash. Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
'Either slow down or move over' | Royse City officer struck last year turns to advocacy
ROYSE CITY, Texas — Officer Michael Baley of Royse City Police just returned to his job in January of 2022. He came back after undergoing physical therapy for seven months after being struck by a vehicle while on the job. WFAA reached out to Baley after yet another officer, Steve Nothem of Carrollton police, was struck by a passing vehicle.
mckinneyonline.com
McKinneyOnline.com’s 2022 Best Of Winners Revealed
McKINNEY, TX -- McKinneyOnline.com asked its readers to vote for their favorite local business. We received roughly 18,000 votes this year in 57 categories. The votes were counted to compile a list of stand-out businesses and service providers. The top vote-getters represent businesses that service McKinney, from small family-owned businesses to large companies that provide a variety of valuable products and services.
dallasexpress.com
Small North Texas Cities Rank Among U.S.’s Best
Three North Texas cities — Southlake, Allen, and Flower Mound — were ranked among the top in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best Small Cities in America.”. The study ranked cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in five comprehensive areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
7 Cities In Collin County Raised Their Police Budget This Year
October opens the new fiscal year and states, and cities across the country are preparing their annual budgets for the upcoming year. This time, this annual process overlaps with the midterm elections in November and government spending tends to be a prominent talking point in the political discourse. In Texas,...
Trinity Habitat for Humanity receives Lowe’s grant to improve Fort Worth home safety
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's Note: the video above is from a September 2022 story related to volunteering. The nonprofit organization Trinity Habitat for Humanity recently announced it has received a $22,500 grant from the American retail company Lowe’s to help complete 15 home preservation projects in Fort Worth.
3 North Texas school districts receive a combined $1 million in grants for school safety
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three school districts in the North Texas area were awarded a combined more than $1 million in federal grants totaling to reportedly improve school safety measures, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday. Fort Worth ISD, Lake Worth ISD and Farmersville ISD were all chosen for...
Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
North Texas doctors preparing for flu season
DALLAS — North Texas doctors and pharmacists are gearing up for what could be a busy flu season this year. According to the CDC’s influenza map, data shows Texas has some of the highest flu activity in the country. “We think this is going to be a bad...
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County
Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
