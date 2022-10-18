ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Frisco And McKinney Are Two Of America’s Most Resilient Economies

A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas.RK/Unsplash. Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:
DALLAS, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas

Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
CELINA, TX
mckinneyonline.com

McKinneyOnline.com’s 2022 Best Of Winners Revealed

McKINNEY, TX -- McKinneyOnline.com asked its readers to vote for their favorite local business. We received roughly 18,000 votes this year in 57 categories. The votes were counted to compile a list of stand-out businesses and service providers. The top vote-getters represent businesses that service McKinney, from small family-owned businesses to large companies that provide a variety of valuable products and services.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Small North Texas Cities Rank Among U.S.’s Best

Three North Texas cities — Southlake, Allen, and Flower Mound — were ranked among the top in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best Small Cities in America.”. The study ranked cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in five comprehensive areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

North Texas doctors preparing for flu season

DALLAS — North Texas doctors and pharmacists are gearing up for what could be a busy flu season this year. According to the CDC’s influenza map, data shows Texas has some of the highest flu activity in the country. “We think this is going to be a bad...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County

Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
