Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More

The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be unavailable to the team for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA, the league and the players association announced Wednesday in a joint statement. Under the terms of the joint program, Vrana...
Walleye receive trio of young prospects from AHL affiliate

Just two days away from their season opener, the Toledo Walleye received a roster boost with the addition of three prospects from their American Hockey League affiliate. Rookie goaltender Sebastian Cossa, defenseman Seth Barton, and forward Trenton Bliss were assigned to Toledo from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Thursday. Cossa, a 19-year-old who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft, played in one preseason game for the Walleye. Toledo opens the 2022-23 season on Saturday in Wheeling at WesBanco Arena at 7:10 p.m. The teams play again on Sunday in West Virginia.
Red Wings' Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.The team made the announcement Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Bertuzzi helped Detroit win its first two games this season, giving the rebuilding team a much-needed solid start.Bertuzzi had career highs last year with 30 goals and 62 points. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 84 goals and has 189 assists in his career.
Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in which he played his way onto the roster before injuring his wrist. He is scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut

In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider

Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Marlies Sign Danny DeKeyser to Professional Tryout (PTO)

DeKeyser has spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. The 32-year-old had 11 assists in 59 games with the club last season. With injuries hitting the Maple Leafs blue line, adding DeKeyser will help the AHL club deal with some potential call ups that could happen at the position.
Portland Trail Blazers name BJ Domingo director of player personnel

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired BJ Domingo as director of player personnel, the team announced Wednesday. Domingo joins the Trail Blazers after having served as the assistant director of the USA Men’s National Team since 2021. Previously, he worked for several years with the Milwaukee Bucks, most recently as a scout starting in 2017. Prior, the Bay Area native was a basketball operations associate from 2015-17 and a player relations intern from 2014-2015.
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20

* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity

Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
