Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
wnewsj.com
Chamber’s next ENA features Stivers on Ohio’s blueprint for economic success
WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an in-person Economic Network Alliance on Thursday, November 3, featuring a special presentation from Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, regarding the Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future. The meeting will be 8-9 a.m....
wnewsj.com
Jefferson Twp. receives cemetery grant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing awarded $104,000 in grants to 44 Ohio cemeteries through the Fiscal Year 2023 Cemetery Grant Fund. One of those grantees is in Clinton County. The Jefferson Township IOOF Cemetery, operated by the township,...
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: US 62 shut down due to overturned semi in Jackson Township
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is at the scene of an overturned semi-trailer in Brown County, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Brown County dispatch, a tractor-trailer carrying logging materials overturned on U.S....
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
wnewsj.com
Final drive-through vaxx clinic of season set
WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District and its community partners will host its final drive-through Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic of the season 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, October 25 in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Entrance to the parking lot will be...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Cruise-In at Busam Ford 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with all cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome at 1182 W. Main St., Wilmington. Complimentary hot dogs, chips, drinks and door prizes, and music by Chazziz DJ Charlie Hargrave.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODOT announces closure of Route 327 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of Route 327 between Fridenmaker Road and Glen Roy Road in Jackson County for a culvert replacement. According to ODOT, the closure is expected to last 21 days. Officials said traffic will be detoured via Route 93,...
wnewsj.com
EC Playing With Purpose raises money for Curtis
East Clinton’s Playing With Purpose alumni volleyball tournament Oct. 8 raised money for 2006 East Clinton graduate Josh Curtis, recovering from surgery that removed a brain tumor earlier this fall. The tournament was hosted by the EC volleyball program and the East Clinton athletic boosters. Curtis, 34, has dedicated...
wnewsj.com
Casey Camp members part of WCH cemetery tour
WASHINGTON C.H. — The fourth annual Washington Court House Cemetery Tour took place Saturday, a fundraiser by the Fayette County Historical Society. Henry Casey Camp Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members conducted a Civil War living history program with a Civil War Camp site set up at the Fayette County Commission on Ageing Senior Citizens Senior on Elm Street, where those going on the cemetery tour gathered for a hayride through the cemetery.
buckeyefirearms.org
Governor's Race: DeWine signs 9 pro-gun bills while Whaley vows to gut gun rights
Choosing between two candidates can often be a difficult task. You see the TV ads and hear the campaign promises, but you may not have a good sense for what a politician will actually do after elected. Fortunately, in Ohio's 2022 gubernatorial race between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, that...
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
Middletown settlement could define airport's future
As Middletown nears a settlement with Start Skydiving, CVG Airport confirms it might be interested in managing Middletown Regional Airport.
wnewsj.com
Words, and ‘The Word’, are gifts
In every job in which I’ve been privileged to serve, language has been a critical tool. Writer, editor, preacher: I’ve lived by words (and The Word!) It came naturally enough. My grandfather loved to gleefully help form my 2-year-old mouth around such gems as “transparent”, “translucent” and such – I had to learn the definitions, too. My nickname as a child was “Little Dictionary”.
