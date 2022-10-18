Read full article on original website
Mason To Appear At Puryear Lions’ Sporting Clay Event
Puryear, Tenn.–The Puryear Lions Club is announcing a special guest appearance by nationally known Outdoorsman Garry Mason Saturday’s Holly Fork Sporting Clay event. The event is Saturday, October 22 from 8 to 10 a.m. The Holly Fork Shooting Complex is located at 6133 Hwy. 79N, Paris. Garry Mason...
Kickoff Time For Patriots/Northeast Game Changed
Paris, Tenn.–Due to transportation issues with Northeast, kickoff for the Henry County High School Patriots-Northeast game has been changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Senior Night activities will now begin around 6:40 p.m. The game will be held Thursday, October 20 at Patriot Stadium. Athletic Director Steve...
Ibsen’s “Ghosts” To Be Perform At Murray State
Murray, Ky. – The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present Ghosts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 – 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. One o the student performers is Duncan Hollis, freshman Theatre major from Union City.
Kathryn (Davidson) Younker
Kathryn (Davidson) Younker, 95 of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, July 20, 1927, in Boonville, Indiana, to the late Forrest Davidson and the late Margaret Taylor Davidson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister: Diana Collins; a great-granddaughter: Eleanor Koeppel; and a granddaughter-in-law, Becky Gill.
Mildred Vaughan
Mrs. Mildred Vaughan, 83, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born Thursday, April 6, 1939, in Stewart County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Darrel and Geneva Burke Kingins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother: Malcolm Kingins.
State FCCLA President Visits Dresden High School
Dresden, Tenn.–Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization. Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school. She said that family, community, connections, opportunity, and skills were the top five reasons that FCCLA is important to her. She also presented to several classes on how FCCLA membership helps students develop leadership skills and communicate more effectively. Photo: from left in back: Myra Morgan, Natalie Black, Amy Gobel (Officer Representatives), Hailey Wise (Secretary/Reporter), Anasy Lochala (President), Kallee Cunningham (TN State FCCLA President), Abigail Rother, Emma Boaz , Autumn Brackett (Historian), Brittany Bell (Officer Representative). Front from left: Kendall Wilson (Representative) and Tilley Hopper (Historian).
Henry County High Partners In Upward Bound Tri-State
MURRAY, Ky. – The Murray State University Upward Bound Tri-State has announced the U.S. Department of Education has extended a grant in the amount of $297,601 each year for the next five years totaling roughly 1.5 million dollars. The target schools that are partnered with Murray State during the...
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
James R. “Ron” Lowe
James R. “Ron” Lowe, 75, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence. Ron was born Monday, November 18, 1946, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late James A. Lowe and the late Ruth Harris May. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Cindy Glass.
Lakewood Hosts Fall Festival Friday
Paris, Tenn.–Lakewood School and Lakewood PTO are hosting its Fall Festival on Friday, October 18th, at Lakewood School. The event begins at 5 pm and runs until 8 pm. Lots of games and activities for children,plenty of candy, a silent auction, cake walk, a free Foundation Bank selfie booth, professional photos by Knolton Photography, concessions, popcorn, and food trucks are planned.
Noon On Square: Ray Lewis Band, Perry’s BBQ
Paris, Tenn.–The Ray Lewis Band will perform at this week’s Noon On The Square with Perry’s BBQ providing lunch for everyone. Noon On The Square is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 21. The annual event is held each Friday in October and is sponsored...
UC Kindergartners Turn Back The Clock
Union City, Tenn.–Kindergartners at Union City Elementary School turned back the clock Tuesday. Both students and teachers donned their best 1950s attire to celebrate the 50th day of the 2022-23 school year. From poodle skirts and bobby socks to leather jackets, rolled-up jeans, and white T-shirts, both kids and...
Atkins-Porter Halloween PAWty Draws Dozens
Paris, Tenn.–Jenny Johnsonius and her pup ‘Rip’ were prepared for Saturday’s Tennessee Volunteers victory at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Halloween PAWty at the A-P Dog Park. Jenny and Rip also won Best in Class in the Small Breed category at the contest. Dozens of dogs and their...
Sandra Kay Myers
Sandra Kay Myers, 75, of Puryear, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. Born Saturday, August 9, 1947, in Whiteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Percy Ward and the late Mary Ellen Cayton Ward. Sandra was a long-time member of Puryear Christian Life Church, formerly...
Early Voting Period Starts Slow
Paris, Tenn.–Early voting started slow in Henry County Wednesday, with 226 voting in-person at the two voting sites (with 395 total including the in-person, absentee and nursing home voters). Early voting for the November 8 election runs through Thursday, November 3. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said, “We were pretty busy in the morning, but it tapered off in the afternoon.” In Henry County, voters can cast their early ballots in two locations: the Henry County Election Commission at 215 Grove Blvd. and at TCAT on Wilson St. across from the high school. Hours are: at the Election Commission: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. At TCAT: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Tennessee Early Voting Starts Wednesday
Early voting for the November 8 state and federal election starts in Tennessee on Wednesday, October 19 and goes through Thursday, November 3. In Henry County, voters can cast their early ballots in two locations: the Henry County Election Commission at 215 Grove Blvd. and at TCAT on Wilson St. across from the high school.
Rannie P. Lewis
Mr. Rannie P. Lewis, 87, of Big Rock, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center. He was born January 20, 1935 in Indian Mound, Tennessee, son of the late Charlie and Eula Wyatt Lewis. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Angie Lewis; son: Randall Lewis; grandson: Jeffery Seay; and siblings: Carlos Lewis, Charles Lewis, Robert Lewis, Alice Donnelly, Louise Curry, Charlene Thoni, Corrine Lewis, and Edna Lewis.
Collegiate Bass Fishing Series Featured On National Television
Buchanan, Tenn.–Collegiate bass fishing is one of the fastest growing segments of competitive bass fishing in the country. Thousands of anglers representing hundreds of teams ranging from California, up to Michigan, and all the way down to Florida compete in close to 100 college fishing events each year, including national tournaments at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake.
German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
