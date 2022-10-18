ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke in Seattle area should clear this weekend

By Christine Clarridge
 2 days ago

After a months-long stretch of record-breaking heat and dry weather that stoked fires in Western Washington and spread smoke throughout the Seattle region for weeks, our rainy season is on its way, according to the National Weather Service Seattle .

Driving the news: The high pressure ridge and easterly winds that have trapped smoke in the Puget Sound will shift late Friday into Saturday, bringing an expected .33 inches of rain to the city and about 1 inch to the Cascades, according to weather service meteorologist Kirby Cook.

  • "This would be just a normal October storm in a regular year, but will feel like an abrupt change now," he said.

Why it matters: Even Seattle's sun-loving heliophiles are sick (literally) of the smoke, and a good rain will put out the fires .

The Big Dark is heading for Seattle

Data: NOAA; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosBuckle up, Seattle, the Big Dark is on its way.Driving the news: Next week, those of us who live at latitude 47.6 degrees in Seattle will see our last post-6pm sunset of the year.It won't be until March that we see one again.Why it matters: Seattle is losing light faster than almost any other city in the contiguous U.S., now dropping about 6 minutes — 3 minutes at both sunrise and sunset — per day, according to Justin Shaw of the Seattle Weather Blog."It's like the clock is accelerating toward the 'Big Dark,'" said Shaw, who defines the big dark as the period between Halloween and February each year."You go to work in the dark; you go home in the dark and even when it's day, it's cloudy and rainy and you don't see the sun."Be smart: Newcomers may not be prepared for how dark it gets and could be surprised to find themselves experiencing seasonal affective disorder, according to David Avery, professor emeritus at UW Medicine.Avery and other UW experts recommend establishing an exercise routine now and investing in a lightbox that emits at least 10,000 lumens.
Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
Why firefighters aren't quickly extinguishing the Bolt Creek Fire in Washington state

A big contributor to poor air quality in the Seattle area in recent weeks has been the Bolt Creek Fire, which continues to burn on the edge of King County near Skykomish.Yet the team fighting the flames says there are several reasons they can't simply go in and extinguish the blaze.Why it matters: The fire, which has burned since Sept. 10, has periodically choked the region in smoke and closed parts of U.S. Highway 2.On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle's air quality ranked as the worst in the world, according to IQAir's comparison of city air quality and pollution levels. Seattle's air...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir's air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Wildfire Smoke Again Pollutes Pacific Northwest Air

SEATTLE (AP) – The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. Officials in Seattle sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying smoke from wildfires was causing unhealthy air and that people should limit time outdoors.
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
Wash Gov. Inslee's Seattle Shelter Tours

The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle's homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state's history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
Seattle ranks the 14th drunkest city of 50 metros

Seattleites aren't the heaviest-drinking residents of major U.S. cities — but we're also not especially sober, a new analysis finds.Driving the news: The report from real estate data company Clever ranks Seattle as the 14th drunkest city of 50 cities analyzed.Details: Seattle got that score partly because the city's number of breweries and bars per capita is higher than average, per Clever's analysis.Yes, but: Seattle also ranked among the country's more inebriated cities for not-so-fun reasons.We received a lower than average safety score, calculated based on the percentage of adults who engage in binge drinking and the percentage of driving deaths that involve alcohol.The upside: At least we keep our wits about us better than our neighbors in Portland, who apparently live in the nation's third-drunkest metro.
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don't know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Axios Seattle is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/seattle

