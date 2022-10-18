ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

wgan.com

Jury finds Maine woman guilty in child death trial

A Stockton Springs mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son has been found guilty. A Waldo County jury reached the conclusion Tuesday in the trial of 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen, who was charged with depraved indifference murder. Maddox Williams died in June of 2021. Trefethen, who pleaded not guilty,...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
Z107.3

One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine woman sentenced for conspiring to sell meth, fentanyl

BANGOR (WGME) – A Glenburn woman was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for conspiring to traffic meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. A judge sentenced 31-year-old Danielle McBreairty to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Maine student accused of threatening to bring gun to school

JAY (WGME) -- A Spruce Mountain High School student has reportedly been charged with terrorizing after an incident on a school bus on Wednesday, according to the Sun Journal. The Sun Journals reports the boy from Livermore Falls was allegedly overheard making a statement that he was going to bring a gun to school.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WGME

Suspect arrested for bank robbery in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Brougham was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Camden National Bank on Armory Street this past Saturday. Police say the suspect walked into the bank, showed a...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
WATERVILLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
HANCOCK, ME
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
BRADFORD, ME
WGME

Maine man dies after vehicle hydroplanes in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly weather-related crash in Skowhegan. The Skowhegan Police chief says the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. It's believed 53-year-old Mario Centofanti of Skowhegan passed through standing water and hydroplaned. The vehicle...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies tracked and arrested a man who had allegedly broken into an Orland residence and fled with his two dogs when a housekeeper arrived the morning of Oct. 12. Police found a man, Aaron Pert, 42, of Southwest Harbor, matching the housekeeper’s description,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
I-95 FM

Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp

A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Police: officers use pepper spray on combative teen in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say officers used pepper spray on a 14-year-old boy who was being combative as they attempted to arrest him over the weekend. They say the teen is part of a larger group that has been causing disturbances and other problems in town over the last few months.
FAIRFIELD, ME

