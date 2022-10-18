BANGOR (WGME) – A Glenburn woman was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for conspiring to traffic meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. A judge sentenced 31-year-old Danielle McBreairty to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO