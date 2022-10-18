Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine mother guilty of murder in slaying of 3-year-old Maddox Williams
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Stockton Springs mother accused of killing her 3-year-old son last year was found guilty of murder by a Waldo County jury after about an hour of deliberation on Tuesday. Jessica Trefethen, 36, was charged with depraved indifference murder but Superior Court Justice Robert Murray instructed jurors...
wgan.com
Jury finds Maine woman guilty in child death trial
A Stockton Springs mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son has been found guilty. A Waldo County jury reached the conclusion Tuesday in the trial of 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen, who was charged with depraved indifference murder. Maddox Williams died in June of 2021. Trefethen, who pleaded not guilty,...
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
WGME
Maine woman sentenced for conspiring to sell meth, fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Glenburn woman was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for conspiring to traffic meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. A judge sentenced 31-year-old Danielle McBreairty to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
WGME
Maine student accused of threatening to bring gun to school
JAY (WGME) -- A Spruce Mountain High School student has reportedly been charged with terrorizing after an incident on a school bus on Wednesday, according to the Sun Journal. The Sun Journals reports the boy from Livermore Falls was allegedly overheard making a statement that he was going to bring a gun to school.
wabi.tv
Murder trial of Jessica Trefethen resumes after COVID interruption
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her three-year-old son resumed in Belfast Monday. The trial was interrupted last week after the prosecutor came down with COVID. Dr. Lisa Funte took the stand Monday. She performed the autopsy on Maddox Williams saying...
Augusta Police, Along With FBI, Arrest Gardiner Man For Augusta Bank Robbery
In a press release from Augusta Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, they have announced as of Wednesday night that they have taken the suspect into custody that they believe robbed the Camden National Bank on Armory Street in Augusta on Saturday. Augusta Police say that they, along with the...
WGME
Suspect arrested for bank robbery in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Brougham was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Camden National Bank on Armory Street this past Saturday. Police say the suspect walked into the bank, showed a...
wabi.tv
Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
wabi.tv
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
WGME
Maine man dies after vehicle hydroplanes in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly weather-related crash in Skowhegan. The Skowhegan Police chief says the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. It's believed 53-year-old Mario Centofanti of Skowhegan passed through standing water and hydroplaned. The vehicle...
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies tracked and arrested a man who had allegedly broken into an Orland residence and fled with his two dogs when a housekeeper arrived the morning of Oct. 12. Police found a man, Aaron Pert, 42, of Southwest Harbor, matching the housekeeper’s description,...
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp
A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
wabi.tv
Police: officers use pepper spray on combative teen in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say officers used pepper spray on a 14-year-old boy who was being combative as they attempted to arrest him over the weekend. They say the teen is part of a larger group that has been causing disturbances and other problems in town over the last few months.
