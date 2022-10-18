ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Comments / 9

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting brother at Hall County store, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The man wanted for shooting his brother in front of a Hall County store on Monday evening has been arrested. Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Hall County Sheriff’s...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Car window smashed and more

The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m. An...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and son arrested, charged with burglarizing Georgia post office

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and her son are both in custody facing over a dozen charges for a burglary at a Rabun County post office. Officials say on Oct. 5, the Sky Valley Police Department asked the Rabun County Sheriff's Office for help investigating a burglary that took place at the Sky Valley Post Office.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman's body dumped at Acworth construction site, family devastated

CARTERSVILLE, Ga - A woman's body was found at a construction site in Acworth last Friday. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Sharpe's family is devastated. "She was a wonderful daughter, she was a great momma," said Deborah Moon, Amanda's mother. Tears streamed down Moon's face as...
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy