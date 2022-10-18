Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera stealing power tools in Jackson County, sheriff says
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing power tools. Officials say the theft happened on Oct. 17 at a location on Old Winder Jefferson Highway just off Highway 11. According to deputies, the man stole multiple power tools from a...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting brother at Hall County store, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The man wanted for shooting his brother in front of a Hall County store on Monday evening has been arrested. Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Hall County Sheriff’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County Police Department marks fourth anniversary of Officer Antwan Toney's death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Officer Antwan Toney was 30 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 20, 2018, while responding to a report of a suspicious car behind Shiloh Middle School in Gwinnett County. On Thursday, the fourth anniversary of his death, the Gwinnett...
fox5atlanta.com
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Car window smashed and more
The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m. An...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
fox5atlanta.com
Attempted stop for traffic violation turns into pursuit, deadly crash in West Midtown, police say
ATLANTA - Two people have been killed in a crash following an overnight police chase through West Midtown Atlanta. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the incident started around 1 a.m. on Northside Drive when an officer tried to pull over a Toyota RAV4 for what police are describing as a traffic violation.
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother and son arrested, charged with burglarizing Georgia post office
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and her son are both in custody facing over a dozen charges for a burglary at a Rabun County post office. Officials say on Oct. 5, the Sky Valley Police Department asked the Rabun County Sheriff's Office for help investigating a burglary that took place at the Sky Valley Post Office.
fox5atlanta.com
11-year-old girl, her father dead after domestic violence shooting, Barrow County sheriff says
WINDER, Ga. - Investigators want to know why a Winder man shot his girlfriend and his 11-year-old daughter on Monday evening before turning the gun on himself. The shooting claimed the life of the sixth-grade student and her father. The Winder residence was eerily quiet Tuesday afternoon with no evidence...
Atlanta police release surveillance video of man they say robbed cellphone store
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of a man they say robbed a cellphone store. In the video, a man with a noticeable limp can be seen crossing the street in Little Five Points before getting into a car and driving away from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman's body dumped at Acworth construction site, family devastated
CARTERSVILLE, Ga - A woman's body was found at a construction site in Acworth last Friday. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Sharpe's family is devastated. "She was a wonderful daughter, she was a great momma," said Deborah Moon, Amanda's mother. Tears streamed down Moon's face as...
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
Suspect shatters foot while running from officer after trying to carjack woman, toddlers, police say
MORROW, Ga. — Morrow police have arrested a man they say broke his foot while running away from an officer. Officers say they were called to a gas station on Mt. Zion Road on Monday night after a woman reported a man trying to steal her car. Body camera...
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
Gwinnett County Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 between Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Beaver Ruin Road around 3:39 p.m. According to the police, a white Nissan SUV and a white passenger car were involved in the wreck.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
