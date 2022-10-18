ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How to fake it: Golden State Warriors season cheat sheet

By Megan Rose Dickey
Axios San Francisco
Axios San Francisco
 2 days ago

It's the most wonderful time of the year as the Golden State Warriors tip off in their first game of the season Tuesday night.

What's happening: The Warriors are playing their home opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7pm at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The big picture: The Warriors are looking to defend their title — their fourth in eight seasons — despite losing a handful of key bench players in the offseason.

  • Yes, but: The Dubs still have their core players along with a number of young athletes who will be expected to step into bigger roles this season.

Notable players: The team has an exciting roster, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

  • Guard Jordan Poole is likely a contender for sixth man of the year, an award given to the best player not on a team's starting lineup.
  • There's also the next generation of Warriors players, including Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

Looooon: It's going to sound like boos, but Warriors fans yell "Loooon" whenever center Kevon Looney is introduced.

What to watch: Speaking of boos, listen closely to see if Warriors fans boo Draymond Green, who punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice earlier this month.

  • I could hear some heckling when the announcer introduced Green at the preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

What's more: Be on the lookout for whether Curry or Poole shoot the free-throw if the referees call a technical foul on the Lakers.

  • Curry holds the NBA's all-time record for best career free-throw percentage with 90.8%.
  • But, but, but: Last season, Poole had the best free-throw percentage with 92.5%, compared to Curry's 92.3%.

How to watch: You can catch the game live on TV on TNT.

  • Tickets are available starting at $209 per seat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page

Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Axios San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
53
Followers
131
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios San Francisco is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy