How to fake it: Golden State Warriors season cheat sheet

It's the most wonderful time of the year as the Golden State Warriors tip off in their first game of the season Tuesday night.

What's happening: The Warriors are playing their home opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7pm at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

It's also Champions Ring Night , where the Warriors will receive their championship rings for winning the NBA Finals last season.

The big picture: The Warriors are looking to defend their title — their fourth in eight seasons — despite losing a handful of key bench players in the offseason.

Yes, but: The Dubs still have their core players along with a number of young athletes who will be expected to step into bigger roles this season.

Notable players: The team has an exciting roster, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Guard Jordan Poole is likely a contender for sixth man of the year, an award given to the best player not on a team's starting lineup.

There's also the next generation of Warriors players, including Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

Looooon: It's going to sound like boos, but Warriors fans yell "Loooon" whenever center Kevon Looney is introduced.

What to watch: Speaking of boos, listen closely to see if Warriors fans boo Draymond Green, who punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice earlier this month.

I could hear some heckling when the announcer introduced Green at the preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

What's more: Be on the lookout for whether Curry or Poole shoot the free-throw if the referees call a technical foul on the Lakers.

Curry holds the NBA's all-time record for best career free-throw percentage with 90.8%.

But, but, but: Last season, Poole had the best free-throw percentage with 92.5%, compared to Curry's 92.3%.

How to watch: You can catch the game live on TV on TNT.