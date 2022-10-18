ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

By Melissa Santos
Axios Seattle
Axios Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLeNe_0idRy3EP00

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden.

Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.

Why it matters: The red-leaning district could be in play as the parties fight for control of Congress — particularly after the moderate GOP incumbent, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, was defeated in the primary.

Context: Hererra Beutler was one of 10 Republicans nationwide who voted for Trump's impeachment.

  • After her primary loss in August, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report reclassified the race from "likely Republican" to "leans Republican."

What's happening: Kent and Gluesenkamp Perez met in a debate over the weekend that highlighted some of their major policy differences.

Here's a look at a few of the key issues that have separated them throughout the campaign:

Abortion

At Saturday's debate, Gluesenkamp Perez criticized Kent's anti-abortion stance, a position she described as extreme.

  • Kent has previously said he supports the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and would like to see a nationwide abortion ban. "I believe life begins at conception," he told Portland's KGW news station in July.
  • Gluesenkamp Perez, meanwhile, says she opposes such abortion restrictions. She ran an ad talking about how she had to get an abortion after having a miscarriage, adding that if Kent's views were law, she could have lost her ability to have children "or worse" due to the restrictions he'd impose.

Immigration

At Saturday's debate, Kent said he wants to end not only illegal immigration, but also "economic immigration," in which people come to the U.S. legally on a work visa. He described that system as taking jobs away from American citizens.

  • Gluesenkamp Perez said enacting such a policy would amount to "economic sabotage."
  • Kent has also called for Biden to be impeached in part over the administration's immigration policy, which Kent said has invited "an invasion at our southern border."

Jan. 6 attacks and the 2020 election

Kent told KGW that he believes Jan. 6 was an "intelligence operation" and that defendants are being held as "political prisoners."

  • Earlier, he told the news station that he didn't believe Biden won the 2020 election, saying "it was rigged and stolen."
  • Gluesenkamp Perez has keyed into those statements as examples of Kent being extreme and dangerous.
  • "I believe that storming the Capitol and denying proven election results threatens our democracy," she recently tweeted.

Inflation and COVID measures

When Gluesenkamp Perez talks about combating inflation, she often mentions reducing the cost of child care and health care to help Americans.

  • Kent, meanwhile, has criticized federal COVID relief measures, as well as the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, as examples of government overspending that have fueled inflation. He also has blamed Biden for high gas prices.

Gun control

Gluesenkamp Perez said at a debate last month that she doesn't favor banning assault weapons, but does support raising the age to buy semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21.

  • Kent has shared his belief that the Second Amendment does not allow for restricting gun ownership rights in any way and he would oppose new restrictions.

What's next: Ballots will be mailed to registered voters by the end of this week.

  • Washingtonians who aren't registered or need to change the address on their voter registration can do so online at votewa.gov through Oct. 31.
  • After that, updates can be made in person through 8pm on Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown are embarrassed by her

In a deep dive into the unlikely possibility that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose her seat in November, some voters in her highly conservative district expressed dismay that they have to admit that she is their representative in Congress. According to the Guardian's David Smith, reporting from the...
ROME, GA
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Seattle

Axios Seattle

Seattle, WA
317
Followers
281
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Seattle is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy