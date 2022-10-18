Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of the two people killed in a plane crash in Marietta Tuesday morning. In a news release, the Highway Patrol says that 45-year-old Eric S. Seevers of Parkersburg and 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio were on board when the plane crashed.
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people.
UPDATE: Two people killed in plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the pilot and a passenger are dead following a plane crash in Marietta. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. The plane crashed at the Pioneer Buick GMC...
Deadly Marietta plane crash: What federal investigators know so far
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people. Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning and gave an update on what the NTSB knows so far on […]
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
Plane crash investigation is underway
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 11:30PM on October 19th, 2022. A plane crash killed two people on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board gathered news outlets to update the public. The investigation into Tuesday’s fatal plane crash is already underway. Drones mapped out the wreckage Wednesday morning.
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
Plane crashes into car dealership, setting cars ablaze
A small plane crashed into a car dealership in southeastern Ohio, causing several cars to become engulfed in flames and killing both people on board.
'I’ll never forget that man': Woman saved by retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash speaks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Timothy Gifford was a former firefighter, an educator and a father. To Monica Durban, he’s her hero. “In the last minute of his life I’m sure he was thinking about everyone else,” she said. “He is a true hero a selfless hero,” said Durban.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
Marietta Dairy Queen offered free meals to first responders following plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Dairy Queen location in Marietta, Ohio, helped out first responders who responded to the fatal plane crash Tuesday morning by offering free meals. Assistant Store Leader Tamika Parker and Store Leader Maddie Dunn, say they saw the plane go down when they arrived for work.
Three arrested in Task Force roundup
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
New details emerge from traffic stop that led to arrest human trafficking suspects in Ohio
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — New details have emerged from the traffic stop that led to the arrest of two people who later escaped police custody while in transit to Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia were arrested on Monday morning around 8:30 on I-70. State police...
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
Marshall County fire claims life
DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Postal truck catches fire in Belpre Township
LITTLE HOCKING — A mail delivery truck caught fire Friday shortly before noon on Dugan Road near Millbranch Road in Belpre Township, according to Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier. The driver was not injured but the U.S. Postal Service vehicle was a total loss, he said....
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
