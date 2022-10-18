ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

WTAP

UPDATE: Two people killed in plane crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the pilot and a passenger are dead following a plane crash in Marietta. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. The plane crashed at the Pioneer Buick GMC...
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Marietta plane crash: What federal investigators know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people. Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning and gave an update on what the NTSB knows so far on […]
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Plane crash investigation is underway

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 11:30PM on October 19th, 2022. A plane crash killed two people on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board gathered news outlets to update the public. The investigation into Tuesday’s fatal plane crash is already underway. Drones mapped out the wreckage Wednesday morning.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested in Task Force roundup

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Marshall County fire claims life

DALLAS, W.Va. — A Marshall County fire has claimed a man’s life. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the house fire that took place Monday in the community of Dallas. The man died Monday night at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Postal truck catches fire in Belpre Township

LITTLE HOCKING — A mail delivery truck caught fire Friday shortly before noon on Dugan Road near Millbranch Road in Belpre Township, according to Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier. The driver was not injured but the U.S. Postal Service vehicle was a total loss, he said....
BELPRE, OH
WTOV 9

Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH

