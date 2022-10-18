Smoke and haze will continue to linger in Portland’s air Thursday as inversions cause smoke from area wildfires to remain trapped near the surface. The air quality advisory, with levels sometimes reaching unhealthy, remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday, but the National Weather Service says there’s some indication air quality will improve by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds and onshore flow should develop as the day goes on and begin to move the smoke eastward and replace it with clearer air from the coast.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO