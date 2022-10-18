ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Dismal air quality early Thursday before Portland sees transition to better air, wet weather Friday

Smoke and haze will continue to linger in Portland’s air Thursday as inversions cause smoke from area wildfires to remain trapped near the surface. The air quality advisory, with levels sometimes reaching unhealthy, remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday, but the National Weather Service says there’s some indication air quality will improve by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds and onshore flow should develop as the day goes on and begin to move the smoke eastward and replace it with clearer air from the coast.
The Oregonian

Rain is finally on the way for Portland

Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
The Oregonian

The 5 most popular kinds of curiosities at the Rose City Vintage Market this weekend

Buying new can sometimes feel like taking a lookalike item off the shelf and bringing it home. People who want to create a more personalized space that reflects their style and taste, from classic to comical, might want to wander the aisles of the Rose City Vintage Market, which will have thousands of rare, possibly one-of-a kind items on display Oct. 21-22 at the Portland Expo Center.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers 115, Sacramento Kings 108: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Sacramento Kings 115-108 Wednesday night in a season-opening matchup at Golden 1 Center. Jerami Grant finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Anfernee Simons scored 22 points and Damian Lillard added 20 points and eight assists for the Blazers (1-0), who took over in the closing minutes to win a competitive, back-and-forth opener.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

