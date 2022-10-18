Read full article on original website
Dismal air quality early Thursday before Portland sees transition to better air, wet weather Friday
Smoke and haze will continue to linger in Portland’s air Thursday as inversions cause smoke from area wildfires to remain trapped near the surface. The air quality advisory, with levels sometimes reaching unhealthy, remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday, but the National Weather Service says there’s some indication air quality will improve by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds and onshore flow should develop as the day goes on and begin to move the smoke eastward and replace it with clearer air from the coast.
Rain is finally on the way for Portland
Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
Portland’s air quality rated 4th worst in the world Wednesday
An international index is rating Portland and Seattle among the top five cities with the worst global air quality on Wednesday. The IQAir index says Portland is fourth in the world for terrible air quality and pollution on Wednesday evening, and Seattle is second. No. 1 in the world is...
Portland air quality even worse Wednesday; health officials advise precautions
The Portland area is seeing some of the worst air quality since the Nakia Creek fire ignited more than a week ago. Monitors in various parts of the metro area, particularly East Portland neighborhoods, are recording air-quality levels deemed unhealthy for all groups of people, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
Smoke chokes Portland and air quality alerts lack multilingual reach
Ivonne Rivero woke up Tuesday morning to a dense fog hanging over her lawn and obscuring the sun. Rivero, a Spanish language interpreter who lives in east Portland, had reason to be concerned. Air pollution is particularly hazardous for her 83-year-old mother, who has a chronic lung disease that makes breathing difficult.
Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs brings a whimsical world to Portland
Mike Bennett is the unofficial artist of Portland’s city streets. You may not think you know his work, but you know his work. “Slow down” sloth ring a bell? “Slow” snail? “Please slow down” slug?. His signs imploring drivers to slow down can...
Construction shuts down MAX Red Line from Gateway to PDX this weekend
Work on TriMet’s “Better Red” project will shut down MAX Red Line service from the Gateway Transit Center to the Portland International Airport during service hours Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23. Shuttle buses will serve stations between Gateway and the airport making all the stops in between....
Smoke continues to cancel Oregon high school athletics as Thursday football games are moved to the weekend
Fires in Washington are continuing to hurt the air quality in the Portland area, and the smoke is causing cancellations at high school sporting events. While cancellations have been happening at soccer games all week, it is now affecting varsity football games.
Metro asks voters to extend park maintenance funding for another 5 years
People undoubtedly enjoy the many local parks run by Metro, from Oxbow Regional Park along the Sandy River to Chehalem Ridge Nature Park outside Hillsboro. The question voters will decide Nov. 8 is whether property owners should continue to foot the bill to keep those parks running. If passed, Measure...
Deaths on the streets: Homeless homicides in Portland eclipse 2021
As the sun rose over downtown Portland on a recent Sunday, police found the body of 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling and a pool of blood below a bench in Chapman Square. She had been stabbed to death, one block from City Hall. Officers haven’t announced any arrest in Krahling’s Oct....
Nakia Creek fire is now ‘No. 1 priority fire in nation’ as firefighters ramp up efforts, wait for rain
Officials on Wednesday said the Nakia Creek fire is the “number-one priority fire in the nation” because of its potential risk to life and the resources needed to put it out. Though evacuation orders have been dialed back for some of the 40,000 people who had to leave...
The 5 most popular kinds of curiosities at the Rose City Vintage Market this weekend
Buying new can sometimes feel like taking a lookalike item off the shelf and bringing it home. People who want to create a more personalized space that reflects their style and taste, from classic to comical, might want to wander the aisles of the Rose City Vintage Market, which will have thousands of rare, possibly one-of-a kind items on display Oct. 21-22 at the Portland Expo Center.
Smoke from Nakia Creek fire affects outside high school sports
The Nakia Creek fire in Washington’s Clark County has spread up to 1,796 as of Tuesday morning, and it also brought with it a noticeable amount of smoke to the Portland area. And the smoke has taken out some local high school sports, including a major Portland Interscholastic League...
All evacuations lifted for Nakia Creek fire in Clark County, fire about 25 percent contained
All Nakia Creek fire evacuations have been called off in Clark County as visibility improves and containment grows, fire managers said Thursday. About 40,000 homes near Camas had been in evacuation zones as of Sunday. Some roads will remain closed, though, to allow firefighting equipment to move around. The fire...
Tribute concert will celebrate Portland piano teacher’s influence on generations of musicians
At age 78, Mary Hall Kogen walked three miles a day and gave piano lessons in her Southwest Portland home, which featured two grand pianos. Music and teaching formed the foundation of her life, and she had lessons booked that day in March when she suffered a massive stroke. “It...
Two parties are vying to buy civil rights activist Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s Portland house
Two parties are vying to buy the Portland house civil rights activist Beatrice Morrow Cannady and real estate entrepreneur Edward Cannady bought 110 years ago to defy Oregon’s racist exclusion laws and showcase Black culture and success. The Cannady House at 2516 N.E. 26th Ave. was listed for sale...
Portland Trail Blazers 115, Sacramento Kings 108: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Sacramento Kings 115-108 Wednesday night in a season-opening matchup at Golden 1 Center. Jerami Grant finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Anfernee Simons scored 22 points and Damian Lillard added 20 points and eight assists for the Blazers (1-0), who took over in the closing minutes to win a competitive, back-and-forth opener.
Trail Blazers go small, come up big in 115-108 win over Sacramento: ‘I definitely think it was a step forward’
Damian Lillard, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Justise Winslow opened a bottle of wine, chilled and talked hoop the night before the Portland Trail Blazers began training camp in Santa Barbara, California. A topic of discussion revolved around the roster’s versatility and the ability to play small ball with either...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Thorns playoff preview, Timbers enter an uncertain offseason
It’s playoff week for the Portland Thorns. A tough, surging team comes to town as Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma and Taylor Kornieck lead the San Diego Wave into a semifinal matchup with Portland on Sunday. The backdrop of the fallout from the U.S. soccer investigation looms large over Soccer City.
Portland Trail Blazers get defensive late, beat Sacramento Kings 115-108: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers had more than a week to study and dissect their embarrassing 126-94 preseason loss at Sacramento earlier this month. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups insisted that his team had learned from that game and would be better prepared to face the Kings this time around in a season-opening matchup at the Golden 1 Center.
