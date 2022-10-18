ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 players nominated for Gold Gloves, Edman twice

The St. Louis Cardinals had four players nominated for Gold Gloves on Thursday, including Tommy Edman at two different positions. The St. Louis Cardinals set an MLB record in 2021 with five Gold Glove award winners, and have a chance to add four more in 2022 after Rawlings announced their nominees for Gold Gloves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Evergreen

The Atlanta Braves have solved the MLB

The hardest thing about creating a dynasty in any sport is maintaining talent for long periods. Great players want to get paid accordingly and if a team cannot afford their talents, they are more than likely to walk in free agency. The Atlanta Braves have seemingly solved this issue better...
ATLANTA, GA
MLive.com

DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates

Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
NBC Sports Chicago

Darvish has counterpunch in mind for Schwarber after HR

Yu Darvish is known to have a good sense of humor, showing it often during his three seasons with the Cubs from 2018-20. And after he surrendered one of the most memorable postseason home runs in recent memory. Game 1 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Tuesday...

