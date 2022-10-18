Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals: 4 players nominated for Gold Gloves, Edman twice
The St. Louis Cardinals had four players nominated for Gold Gloves on Thursday, including Tommy Edman at two different positions. The St. Louis Cardinals set an MLB record in 2021 with five Gold Glove award winners, and have a chance to add four more in 2022 after Rawlings announced their nominees for Gold Gloves.
Daily Evergreen
The Atlanta Braves have solved the MLB
The hardest thing about creating a dynasty in any sport is maintaining talent for long periods. Great players want to get paid accordingly and if a team cannot afford their talents, they are more than likely to walk in free agency. The Atlanta Braves have seemingly solved this issue better...
Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Nominated for Prestigious MLB Award
They're two of the eight American League candidates.
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
MLive.com
DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates
Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
Darvish has counterpunch in mind for Schwarber after HR
Yu Darvish is known to have a good sense of humor, showing it often during his three seasons with the Cubs from 2018-20. And after he surrendered one of the most memorable postseason home runs in recent memory. Game 1 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Tuesday...
KC Royals Michael A. Taylor finalist for Gold Glove Award
Kansas City Royals center fielder, Michael A. Taylor, is named a finalist for a 2022 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
Alek Thomas is NL Centerfield Gold Glove Finalist
The rookie centerfielder wowed voters and fans with highlight reel catches
Christian Walker is 2022 Gold Glove Finalist at First Base
Walker dominated all major defensive metrics
Comments / 0