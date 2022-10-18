ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Music equipment giant Sweetwater opens warehouse in West Valley

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 2 days ago

Sweetwater, the country's largest online retailer of music instruments and pro audio equipment, chose Glendale for its first major distribution center outside its Fort Wayne, Indiana, headquarters.

State of play: The company began leasing 350,000 square feet of warehouse space along Loop 303 this summer and shipped its first package from the facility earlier this month.

Why it matters: Sweetwater joins Amazon, Walmart, REI, Chewy and dozens of other e-commerce operations that have launched distribution centers along the West Valley freeway.

  • In the first half of the year, companies leased 16 million square feet of industrial space in metro Phoenix, making the metro the third busiest for new logistics activity, behind Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to real estate researcher CBRE Group .

Driving the news: As the warehouse centers around the Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, ports fill up and become more expensive, companies are looking for other nearby options and the West Valley is quickly becoming an appealing hub.

What they're thinking: Robert Gerwig, Sweetwater's senior VP of distribution and logistics, tells us that metro Phoenix rose to the top of the list after leadership decided the company needed a West Coast presence.

  • Sweetwater also considered the Los Angeles area, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Reno, Nevada, but ultimately selected the Loop 303 corridor because of its proximity to UPS and FedEx distribution centers, labor availability and business-friendly climate.

Details: The warehouse is slowly getting up to speed and will reach full capacity of fulfilling 3,600 customer orders per day by April.

  • The distribution center will start with about 200 people working a single shift five days per week but will likely grow to three shifts seven days a week, Gerwig says.
  • At least 25% of Sweetwater's orders are expected to ship from Glendale.

What they're saying: "The idea of coming to the West Coast and specifically Phoenix is to reduce the time it takes to get to the customer," Gerwig says.

  • He says large equipment, including drum sets and keyboards, is shipped by ground, which can take four days or more to arrive from the Indiana warehouse to customers in Phoenix or Southern California.
  • Now it will take one or two days.

🎸 1 fun thing: Leaning into the company's musical background, the distribution center has a small stage where the company plans to host performances by employees.

Worth your time: The Wall Street Journal published a short film last week that visualizes the speedy growth of warehouses in the West Valley.

What's next: So far, all of the developments along Loop 303 have been warehouse and logistics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 in U.S. for largest share of home price cuts

The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory. And in the Valley, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the largest share of home price cuts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Meet Phoenix's first official historian

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced this week that Steve Schumacher would be the first Mayor's Office official historian.State of play: Because Phoenix is so much younger than major cities east of us, it's sometimes easy to forget how much fascinating history we have.Valley native Schumacher, a hobbyist turned semi-professional Phoenix historian, has spent the past 10 years trying to remind us through public speaking events.Now he has a formal title and a call to continue his mission.Driving the news: You know the cliché: "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it." Details: Schumacher says he wants to...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Groundbreaking for Industrial Development in Mesa Technology Corridor

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held by Thompson Thrift for the first phase of Elliot Tech Center, a 1-million square-foot, mixed-use industrial development in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor. The first 25-acre phase should be completed by fall 2023. Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, hosted a...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Pilot survives emergency landing into east Mesa canal

Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Investors dropping home prices by $100K in Phoenix area to attract buyers

Travel insurance company won’t pay Phoenix-area couples after trip was canceled. Phoenix-area couples got travel insurance but say the company won’t pay up after their vacation was canceled so they called On Your Side. Arizonans file FCC complaints over unwanted political messages. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center

On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
MESA, AZ
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella outbreak traced to fish sold in California, Arizona; further distribution possible

More than 30 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield infections traced to fresh raw salmon. Of the 33 patients, 16 have completed interviews with health officials and 12 of those reported eating sushi, sashimi, or poke. Thirteen of the 33 patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

The Mint Goes 24 Hours in Guadalupe with Long Lines and a Big Party

When the clock struck midnight on October 13, customers outside Mint Cannabis in Guadalupe cheered. They were making history as the dispensary became the first in Arizona to remain open around the clock. "This is the first 24-hour dispensary now in Arizona," Antonia Renee told Phoenix New Times as she...
GUADALUPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix home sales are down 42%, Zillow report says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new report is out by Zillow which is showing how quickly and dramatically home sales in the Valley of the Sun are dropping. As mortgage rates rise to record highs, home sales are decreasing rapidly as fewer families can afford to take on a mortgage. According to Zillow, pending sales are down across the country by nearly 20% from August and by nearly a third over the past year. As of this week, the average home value in the Phoenix market is around $451,000, a decrease of about 6% since May, but up 61.2% since September 2019.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
426
Followers
281
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy