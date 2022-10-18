ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona chef behind Espiritu will compete on Food Network's "Chopped"

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 2 days ago

Local chef Roberto Centeno of Espiritu in Mesa and Bacanora in Phoenix is competing in an episode of " Chopped: Grilling on the Edge " that airs Tuesday on Food Network.

Why it matters: Phoenix's premier chefs and restaurateurs, including Chris Bianco and Sam Fox , get a lot of attention from national media, but cooking shows such as "Chopped" and Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives " have helped boost up-and-coming culinary talents like Centeno.

What's happening: The new season of the fan-favorite Food Network show will highlight "four chefs with a talent for live-fire cooking."

Details: The show airs at 5pm.

  • Espiritu is hosting a belated viewing party at 7pm.

Jessica's favorites: In a previous newsletter , I highlighted Espiritu for its awesome cocktails, including the Los Caidos, which is a mezcal/rum combo served in a skull mug sprayed with aromatic bitters to resemble blood.

  • I've eaten only appetizers there but now desperately want to return for the daily specials, which recently included grilled 40-day dry-aged ribeyes and Colorado lamb chops.

1 funny thing to go: The show's tagline is "grilling is living," which coincidentally is my life motto.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Meet Phoenix's first official historian

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced this week that Steve Schumacher would be the first Mayor's Office official historian.State of play: Because Phoenix is so much younger than major cities east of us, it's sometimes easy to forget how much fascinating history we have.Valley native Schumacher, a hobbyist turned semi-professional Phoenix historian, has spent the past 10 years trying to remind us through public speaking events.Now he has a formal title and a call to continue his mission.Driving the news: You know the cliché: "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it." Details: Schumacher says he wants to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Homeowners hiring lawyers to fight Gilbert over land grab

Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Free monthly concert series at Chandler park starts this week

PHOENIX — With temperatures beginning to drop, a family-friendly monthly music series kicks off in Chandler this week. The Sonoran Sunset Series at Veterans Oasis Park near Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads begins Thursday with Hooked on a Feeling set to perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The...
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies

Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
destinationido.com

A Spanish Villa Located in Phoenix

Stay in the United States but Feel Like You’re in Europe. Nothing quite charms me as quickly as a modernized historic property that’s been well cared for and preserved for others to enjoy, especially for a destination wedding. The Royal Palms Resort and Spa at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix has a storied past with a brightly colored future.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Music equipment giant Sweetwater opens warehouse in West Valley

Sweetwater, the country's largest online retailer of music instruments and pro audio equipment, chose Glendale for its first major distribution center outside its Fort Wayne, Indiana, headquarters.State of play: The company began leasing 350,000 square feet of warehouse space along Loop 303 this summer and shipped its first package from the facility earlier this month. Why it matters: Sweetwater joins Amazon, Walmart, REI, Chewy and dozens of other e-commerce operations that have launched distribution centers along the West Valley freeway. In the first half of the year, companies leased 16 million square feet of industrial space in metro Phoenix, making...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale-based RETSY surpasses $1B in sales in 18 months

RETSY, one of the fastest-growing tech-based luxury brokerages in the Valley, announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in sales just 18 months after its launch. This impressive milestone earned the firm recognition and honors from Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world’s finest homes and the best-in-class agents that represent them. RETSY was only one of a handful of the Valley’s many brokerages to hit this mark, and to do so in less than two years of operation sets it apart from the pack.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

3 Concerts to Check Out This Week (October 17-23)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features singer-songwriters known for their confessional lyrics. October 18. Wednesday, Wednesday: A Weekly Songwriter’s Showcase. If you’re looking for an entry point into the vast Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

State poised to become gambling world mecca

Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
426
Followers
281
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy