Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
How to find family-friendly fall activities in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have teamed up with the West End Mom, Megan Ariail, for some insider tips about where to go for the most fun this fall in Central Virginia. We’ll start with homecoming season! Take advantage of homecoming parades. It’s a low-stress activity on a Friday...
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
Richmond airport announces first-ever direct flight to Phoenix
The announcement made on Wednesday, Oct. 19 detailed that the flight would be offered through Breeze Airways starting Feb. 10. Since the carrier began service in May 2021, it has steadily increased its offerings from Richmond, including nonstop flights to New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans and more.
‘We’re failing’: Richmond won’t open cold weather shelter until at least mid-November
The city won't have a new seasonal shelter ready until at least mid-November, a reality that led a councilwoman to say Richmond is "failing."
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
NBC12
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.
Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
It’s time to ‘winterize’ your home — inside and outside
As temperatures drop and Central Virginia anticipates its first frosts of the season, homeowners are beginning to brace themselves — and their homes — for chillier weather ahead.
RVA Bacon Festival returns to Richmond’s 17th Street Market this Sunday
The RVA Bacon Festival is this weekend and will take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23.
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
NBC12
Fall for All Festival celebrating River City student’s cultures
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -River City Middle School on Richmond’s southside is gearing up for its “Fall for All Festival.”. The festival will showcase the various cultures of middle school students at River City. The school principal says more than 50 percent of the student population is Hispanic. There...
Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond
Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Petersburg unanimously picks a developer for a possible casino
The Petersburg City Council has unanimously chosen a developer for the city's casino project — a project that has yet to be approved.
NBC12
Event to help 8th graders explore career options adds session for parents
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mission Tomorrow - an event that helps eighth-graders in Central Virginia explore career options - has added a session to get parents involved this year. From 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 26, parents can speak directly to industry representatives from more than 150 businesses at the event. Brief...
Dominion is charged-up over plans for this downtown Richmond block
Dominion said it is aiming to have the project mostly complete by early 2024, subject to various approvals and reviews.
NBC12
Richmond opens cold weather shelters ahead overnight freeze
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is opening two new temporary shelters starting Tuesday night through Thursday evening as temperatures fall below 40 degrees the next few days. There will be a women’s shelter open northside with up to 16 beds at the EDI Senior Center on 700 N....
NBC12
Study shows Petersburg and Richmond could sustain casino’s together
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is primed for gaming, according to a study by the Joint Audit Review and Commission, which studied what could happen if the city decides to build a casino. JLARC staff presented the results of the study to State Lawmakers Monday. According to the JALRC study,...
What’s next for Petersburg’s casino plans?
The City of Petersburg is one step closer to a casino, after the city council chose a company to carry the project forward.
Petersburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Petersburg. The Southampton High School volleyball team will have a game with Appomattox Regional Governor's School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
New study finds casino would be profitable in both Richmond and Petersburg
A state-sponsored study found a casino resort to be viable in the city of Petersburg on its own, but also found the Petersburg project would be profitable if Richmond built a casino too.
Comments / 1