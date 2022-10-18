ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

How to find family-friendly fall activities in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have teamed up with the West End Mom, Megan Ariail, for some insider tips about where to go for the most fun this fall in Central Virginia. We’ll start with homecoming season! Take advantage of homecoming parades. It’s a low-stress activity on a Friday...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fall for All Festival celebrating River City student’s cultures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -River City Middle School on Richmond’s southside is gearing up for its “Fall for All Festival.”. The festival will showcase the various cultures of middle school students at River City. The school principal says more than 50 percent of the student population is Hispanic. There...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Event to help 8th graders explore career options adds session for parents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mission Tomorrow - an event that helps eighth-graders in Central Virginia explore career options - has added a session to get parents involved this year. From 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 26, parents can speak directly to industry representatives from more than 150 businesses at the event. Brief...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond opens cold weather shelters ahead overnight freeze

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is opening two new temporary shelters starting Tuesday night through Thursday evening as temperatures fall below 40 degrees the next few days. There will be a women’s shelter open northside with up to 16 beds at the EDI Senior Center on 700 N....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Study shows Petersburg and Richmond could sustain casino’s together

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is primed for gaming, according to a study by the Joint Audit Review and Commission, which studied what could happen if the city decides to build a casino. JLARC staff presented the results of the study to State Lawmakers Monday. According to the JALRC study,...
RICHMOND, VA

