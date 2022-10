The Broncos first six games of the season have been an utter mess. Nothing encapsulates that mess more than Melvin Gordon’s roller coaster status as RB1. Despite losing Javonte Williams for the season, Gordon was mostly seen standing on the sideline with a face made for memes, while Latavius Murray, who was just signed off the street, got more play with the 1s in Denver’s Monday night loss to the Chargers.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO