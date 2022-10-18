Read full article on original website
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln collided in the southbound lane around 5:20 p.m.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 8 a.m.
Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street. The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed. According to a police report, a neighbor […]
Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ people told Lubbock Police
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after an accident at an industrial company near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The person who called police said he was “under a crane,” but when police arrived there was no one under any heavy machinery. LPD […]
Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
The City of Slaton has completed their plan to transfer their emergency dispatch services. Slaton was the only city in Lubbock County to have its own dispatch service until it was decided by city commissioners to transfer to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office dispatch services. This transfer will save the...
Driver charged in deadly crash was ‘very unsteady on her feet,’ warrant says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Timothy Lee Harr was “very unsteady on her feet,” after a crash just north of Lubbock, according to a warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday, October 14. According to the Texas […]
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was the early morning hours of Sunday, October 9th when multiple shots rang out near East 52nd and Oak Ave. 22-year-old father of one, Isaiah Riojas, was shot six times. “I saw him pull his gun out and as soon as he did that I...
Police warn of possible scam associated with Lubbock airport address
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business. This business has been operating under several names including “EasyPetTransport.com”, “englishcockerspaniels.com”, and “Deluxeschnauser.com”. There is no animal/pet locator and shipper located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
Lubbock man’s toolbox stolen while at hospital for daughter battling cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas — A self-employed Lubbock resident, Teddy White, 47, said his daughter has battled Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, for almost three years. Now, his family faces another battle – his job was ripped from underneath him. White and his family were at the hospital for his 16-year-old daughter Kynlee, when he realized his toolbox […]
Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
A Lubbock man was Killed Over the Weekend While Inflating a Tire
An arrest has been made after a man was killed while inflating a tire on the side of a road. The Texas Department of Public Safety received a call of a collision of Friday, October 14. KAMC news reported that police arrived shortly around 4 p.m. near Farm to Market Road 2641 and Farm to Market Road 1264.
South Plains warmth and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
Slaton transitions dispatch services to Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - It was the only city in the county to have its own dispatch but now the City of Slaton is completing its transfer of emergency dispatch services to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The switch happened on October 1, after city commissioners voted to enter into the interlocal agreement in September.
Keeping animal control officers safe during road removal
After fatal Levelland crash, other South Plains animal control officers are feeling even more fearful than usual
Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office. On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing...
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
Sunday crash at 50th and Upland, 1 with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded early Sunday morning to 50th Street and Upland Avenue for a single-vehicle collision. Police said the call came in at 3:54 a.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Other details were not yet available.
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
