Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Driver charged in deadly crash was ‘very unsteady on her feet,’ warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Timothy Lee Harr was “very unsteady on her feet,” after a crash just north of Lubbock, according to a warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday, October 14. According to the Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police warn of possible scam associated with Lubbock airport address

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Police Department has become aware of an online pet sales and transportation scam that is using the Airport’s address, 5401 N. Martin Luther King Blvd, in an effort to appear as a legitimate business. This business has been operating under several names including “EasyPetTransport.com”, “englishcockerspaniels.com”, and “Deluxeschnauser.com”. There is no animal/pet locator and shipper located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains warmth and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Slaton transitions dispatch services to Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - It was the only city in the county to have its own dispatch but now the City of Slaton is completing its transfer of emergency dispatch services to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The switch happened on October 1, after city commissioners voted to enter into the interlocal agreement in September.
SLATON, TX
fox34.com

Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office. On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat

As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
LUBBOCK, TX

