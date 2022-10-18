Election day is less than a month away and News4JAX wants to make sure voters know their rights at the ballot box. This comes after newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO