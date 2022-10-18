Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron dies at 53
Waldron represented District 3. St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron, 53, died early Tuesday morning at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine. Commission Chair Henry Dean announced his death at the beginning of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. A cause of death was not specified. For Dean, making the announcement was...
News4Jax.com
DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents
The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine
St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
totallystaugustine.com
2022 HALLOWEEN EVENTS in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
Oct. 7-30: Nine acres of a local farm becomes The Maze each October at Sykes Family Farm — with live music, the maze, games such as a corn cannon, live animals and more at 5995 Brough Road in Elkton, just off State Road 207. The event includes a 9-acre maze, farm animals, hayrides, children’s play area, pumpkin patch, food vendors, artisans and fall fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Live music by The Willow Sisters from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15; and a Life South Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 (free entrance to the maze with blood donation). More details at www.sycofarms.com.
St. Johns turns to FEMA funding for beach re-nourishment after Ian
ST. JOHNS, Fla — St. Johns County commissioners approved $325,000 in what will be the first step in getting federal funding for new beach re-nourishment projects along the coast after Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According to the county’s emergency management director, the beaches lost...
Former day care employee accused of inappropriately touching girl at school facing more charges
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A former St. Johns County day care employee faces over a dozen charges, accused of molesting several students at the school. Anthony Josiah Guadalupe was accused of just one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor when he was arrested in late July; now, there are 13 more charges.
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
News4Jax.com
Mind made up? Early voting starts next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville. (Scroll down for exact locations and times in your county.)
News4Jax.com
Videos showing people surprised over voter fraud arrests puts rights for Florida felons in focus
Election day is less than a month away and News4JAX wants to make sure voters know their rights at the ballot box. This comes after newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County leaders meet to discuss federal disaster aid after Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – County leaders in St. Johns County will get an update on how much it’s going to costs to make repairs following Hurricane Ian. The county is included in the federal disaster declaration which means FEMA is expected to reimburse the county for 75% of the money used to keep people and property safe before, during, and after the storm.
First Coast News
Davis Shores resident hopes FEMA 'house lifting' program can be long-term solution to flooding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tod Trousdell knew it was a risk when him and his family bought their home in Davis Shores less than a year ago. Trousdell said the home had flooded during hurricanes in recent years and expected the same during Ian. "Within 15 minutes we went...
Voter resource: Breaking down the 3 constitutional amendments on the November ballot
There are three constitutional amendments placed on the November ballot by Florida legislators this year. Election day is Nov. 8. Visit the Clay County elections website to find polling locations.Clay County Government.
News4Jax.com
Medical marijuana coming to some Circle K stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Medical marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station in Northeast Florida as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company. It won’t be sold at every Circle K to start with since there are about 600 across...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 2: Arguments for & against abolishing the little-known Constitution Revision Commission
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been taking a look at the three proposed constitutional amendments that all Florida voters will see on their ballots for the general election. Amendment 2, if approved by 60% of voters, would abolish the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, also known as the CRC. It’s...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County superintendent tries to ease concerns of overcrowding after class size resolution approved
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County, one of the fastest-growing school districts in the state, is continuing its breakneck pace. This school district known for its top schools added another 2,000 students this year. That’s a 4% growth compared to last year. Last week, the school board...
Person of interest in Oklahoma dismemberment murders arrested in Florida
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County expects to pay tens of millions to repair protective dunes along coastline after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – As they mourned the loss of one of their colleagues Tuesday morning, St. Johns County commissioners got an update on storm damage the county sustained during Ian. The storm left almost $40 million in damage to homes and businesses in the county. Now, commissioners are...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Florida
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
News4Jax.com
During Jacksonville stop, First Lady Casey DeSantis announces more than $45M raised for Florida Disaster Fund
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Monday to talk about Hurricane Ian relief. At an afternoon news conference, she announced more than $45 million has been raised so far for the Florida Disaster Fund. She made the announcement at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows,...
