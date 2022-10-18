ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

floridapolitics.com

St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron dies at 53

Waldron represented District 3. St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron, 53, died early Tuesday morning at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine. Commission Chair Henry Dean announced his death at the beginning of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. A cause of death was not specified. For Dean, making the announcement was...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents

The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine

St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
totallystaugustine.com

2022 HALLOWEEN EVENTS in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

Oct. 7-30: Nine acres of a local farm becomes The Maze each October at Sykes Family Farm — with live music, the maze, games such as a corn cannon, live animals and more at 5995 Brough Road in Elkton, just off State Road 207. The event includes a 9-acre maze, farm animals, hayrides, children’s play area, pumpkin patch, food vendors, artisans and fall fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Live music by The Willow Sisters from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15; and a Life South Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 (free entrance to the maze with blood donation). More details at www.sycofarms.com.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mind made up? Early voting starts next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville. (Scroll down for exact locations and times in your county.)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Videos showing people surprised over voter fraud arrests puts rights for Florida felons in focus

Election day is less than a month away and News4JAX wants to make sure voters know their rights at the ballot box. This comes after newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County leaders meet to discuss federal disaster aid after Ian

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – County leaders in St. Johns County will get an update on how much it’s going to costs to make repairs following Hurricane Ian. The county is included in the federal disaster declaration which means FEMA is expected to reimburse the county for 75% of the money used to keep people and property safe before, during, and after the storm.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Medical marijuana coming to some Circle K stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Medical marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station in Northeast Florida as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company. It won’t be sold at every Circle K to start with since there are about 600 across...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Florida

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FLORIDA STATE

