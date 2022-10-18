ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New I-345 Proposal Includes Deck Parks and Towering Buildings

Dallas leaders got their first look Wednesday at the latest plans for the replacement of the controversial I-345 freeway. The roadway is not labeled I-345 but it is the elevated highway connecting I-45 with US 75 Central Expressway sitting in between Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum. After years of debate...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished

Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project. The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position

Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future

It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
CELINA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Person Injured in Gun Battle With Garland Police, No Officers Hurt

Garland Police are investigating a shooting at a residence involving a police officer Thursday afternoon. Police officials told NBC 5 that officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Echo Drive where there was reportedly an adult inside a home who was not supposed to be there.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DART Offers New Promises for Bus Service Improvements After Years of Complaints

Dallas City Council members Monday received new promises from Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials for bus service improvements. It comes after years of complaints from riders and city officials about poor bus service and a big bus route overhaul in January. At the West Transfer Center downtown Monday, passenger Teresa...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball Arrested

A man accused of killing a Dallas woman after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested Thursday, police and family members say. Cameron Hogg, 31, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack, according to police who issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 9 alleging he shot Womack several times and left her lying on a sidewalk to die.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Police Officer, Driver Killed During DWI Investigation

A Carrollton police officer who is also a veteran Marine died after being hit while assisting another officer with a DWI investigation late Tuesday night. The driver of the car that hit the officer also died in the crash. According to the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Steve Nothem had just...
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis County Officials, Residents Debate East-West Expansion Plan

Growing pains are plaguing Ellis County where officials were set to make a decision Tuesday on the best way to move an influx of people from east to west. But after getting flooded with concerned residents at Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s Court meeting, leaders opted to temporarily table a vote.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Expect to See a Tire Pressure Warning With Low Temperatures Ahead

With temperatures dropping into the 30s Wednesday morning, don't be surprised if you see the low tire pressure icon when you start your car. It's expected to be the coldest morning in North Texas since late March. HOW COLD WILL IT GET?. A Freeze Warning has been issued from 3...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested, Third Wanted in Chaotic Brawl Over Chocolate Bars at Hooters

Two of the three people wanted in connection with a brawl at a Plano restaurant earlier this month are in custody and investigators are looking for a third who is at large, police say. According to Plano Police, kids selling chocolate bars inside the Hooters along the 700 block of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction of Navarro County Bitcoin Mining Site Met by Protesters

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for what is being touted as the largest bitcoin mining facility in the world. Operated by company Riot Blockchain, the facility will be located on a 256-acre site seven miles outside Corsicana in Navarro County. The company has boasted a $333 million investment in the...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 88-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Southlake

Southlake Police are searching for Ronald Moranville, an 88-year-old who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Moranville was last seen leaving Watermere at Southlake around 12:30 p.m. to go to a 7-11 by Southlake Boulevard and Peytonville. He is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a US Navy baseball cap and a blue plaid shirt. He is driving a 2014 White Acura MDX with the Texas license plate CLK1603.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

