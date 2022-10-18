Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
IKEA Testing Self-Driving Truck Deliveries Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New I-345 Proposal Includes Deck Parks and Towering Buildings
Dallas leaders got their first look Wednesday at the latest plans for the replacement of the controversial I-345 freeway. The roadway is not labeled I-345 but it is the elevated highway connecting I-45 with US 75 Central Expressway sitting in between Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum. After years of debate...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished
Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project. The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position
Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future
It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Person Injured in Gun Battle With Garland Police, No Officers Hurt
Garland Police are investigating a shooting at a residence involving a police officer Thursday afternoon. Police officials told NBC 5 that officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Echo Drive where there was reportedly an adult inside a home who was not supposed to be there.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DART Offers New Promises for Bus Service Improvements After Years of Complaints
Dallas City Council members Monday received new promises from Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials for bus service improvements. It comes after years of complaints from riders and city officials about poor bus service and a big bus route overhaul in January. At the West Transfer Center downtown Monday, passenger Teresa...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball Arrested
A man accused of killing a Dallas woman after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested Thursday, police and family members say. Cameron Hogg, 31, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack, according to police who issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 9 alleging he shot Womack several times and left her lying on a sidewalk to die.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Police Officer, Driver Killed During DWI Investigation
A Carrollton police officer who is also a veteran Marine died after being hit while assisting another officer with a DWI investigation late Tuesday night. The driver of the car that hit the officer also died in the crash. According to the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Steve Nothem had just...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Sought in North Richland Hills Homicide Shot Dead After Pointing Gun at Police in Southlake
A man sought in connection with a homicide Monday in North Richland Hills was shot dead by police in Southlake after he pointed a gun at them during a traffic stop, police say. Speaking to reporters Monday evening, Southlake Chief of Police James Brandon said his officers responded to a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Police Suspect Recent Burglary Connected to Others at Nearby Storage Units
Images show the aftermath of the brazen burglary at a storage facility in DeSoto where thieves ransacked some 200 units. Now, the DeSoto police say they think the crooks may have done this before in other communities. Police say it’s the work of people who knew what they were doing and had likely done this before.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis County Officials, Residents Debate East-West Expansion Plan
Growing pains are plaguing Ellis County where officials were set to make a decision Tuesday on the best way to move an influx of people from east to west. But after getting flooded with concerned residents at Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s Court meeting, leaders opted to temporarily table a vote.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Expect to See a Tire Pressure Warning With Low Temperatures Ahead
With temperatures dropping into the 30s Wednesday morning, don't be surprised if you see the low tire pressure icon when you start your car. It's expected to be the coldest morning in North Texas since late March. HOW COLD WILL IT GET?. A Freeze Warning has been issued from 3...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested, Third Wanted in Chaotic Brawl Over Chocolate Bars at Hooters
Two of the three people wanted in connection with a brawl at a Plano restaurant earlier this month are in custody and investigators are looking for a third who is at large, police say. According to Plano Police, kids selling chocolate bars inside the Hooters along the 700 block of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Construction of Navarro County Bitcoin Mining Site Met by Protesters
A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for what is being touted as the largest bitcoin mining facility in the world. Operated by company Riot Blockchain, the facility will be located on a 256-acre site seven miles outside Corsicana in Navarro County. The company has boasted a $333 million investment in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elderly Army Veteran Critically Injured By 2 Hit & Run Drivers; Children Plead for Justice
Lewisville Police need the public’s help to find one of two drivers who critically injured an elderly man in a double hit-and-run crash. It happened last Wednesday night along the 300 Block of Lake Park Road. A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the crash. MT Daniels is a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 88-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Southlake
Southlake Police are searching for Ronald Moranville, an 88-year-old who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Moranville was last seen leaving Watermere at Southlake around 12:30 p.m. to go to a 7-11 by Southlake Boulevard and Peytonville. He is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a US Navy baseball cap and a blue plaid shirt. He is driving a 2014 White Acura MDX with the Texas license plate CLK1603.
Comments / 0