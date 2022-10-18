Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
Augusta Police and FBI Arrest a Gardiner Man for a Bank Robbery
Augusta Police say a Gardiner man is facing charges for a robbery earlier this week at Camden National Bank. The robbery happened at approximately 11:30 Saturday morning at Camden National Bank's Armory Street branch. Officials say, Joshua Brougham, 27, of Gardiner allegedly walked into the bank, showed a firearm, and demanded money. He fled the scene before the police arrived at the scene. No one was hurt in the incident.
wabi.tv
Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
Affidavit: Washington County woman killed in February by best friend over drugs
MACHIAS, Maine — A Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with the February death of another woman who allegedly sold her drugs. Rebecca Moores, 42, entered her plea remotely in Washington County Superior Court in Machias. Moores is charged with murder in connection...
Serious Waterville Crash Causes Car to Slam Into Medical Office Wednesday
According to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire-Rescue page, emergency crews were dispatched to reports of a car crash on Kennedy Memorial Drive near Carver Street. Reports from passers by indicate multiple vehicles were involved and one of the cars crashed, at least partially, into the medical office of Gagnon Chiropractic. It was also reported that the 'jaws of life' were needed to extract one of the drivers.
wabi.tv
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies tracked and arrested a man who had allegedly broken into an Orland residence and fled with his two dogs when a housekeeper arrived the morning of Oct. 12. Police found a man, Aaron Pert, 42, of Southwest Harbor, matching the housekeeper’s description,...
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
wabi.tv
Police: officers use pepper spray on combative teen in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say officers used pepper spray on a 14-year-old boy who was being combative as they attempted to arrest him over the weekend. They say the teen is part of a larger group that has been causing disturbances and other problems in town over the last few months.
1 of 2 People in Bradford Drug Bust Also Charged in Lagrange
Two people were arrested during a drug bust in Bradford, one of whom was arrested earlier this month in Lagrange on similar charges. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has charged 41-year-old Bryan Jazowski and 40-year-old Lisa Jazowski, both of Bradford, as part of an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. Officials got a search warrant for the couple's Middle Road home in Bradford as the result of the investigation that had been ongoing for several years.
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
Augusta Police Release Photos of Suspect That Displayed Gun & Robbed Camden National Bank
Augusta Police Department now confirms they are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 11 am hour at Augusta's Camden National Bank, Armory Street location Saturday. Police say that an unidentified male subject entered the bank and displayed a handgun before making off with an unspecified amount of...
Houses Razed on Davis Court as Bangor Y Eyes Possible Expansion
Davis Court is not a street that gets much traffic in Bangor, so here is something you might not have seen, or might not know is happening. The four properties at 23, 24, 26, and 30 Davis Court all have been boarded up, and there is equipment at the properties that suggest all will be demolished.
foxbangor.com
Former fire chief indicted
SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Stockton Springs Mother Found Guilty Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Son
A woman from Stockton Springs, on trial for allegedly killing her toddler son, was found guilty by a jury of her peers in Waldo County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon. "The jury in the Jessica Trefethen murder trial found the 36-year-old guilty of depraved-indifference murder Tuesday afternoon in death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams."
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0