Tentative timeline is set 911 center move
WALLA WALLA – New details regarding the timeline for the proposed move of the 911 and emergency operations center in Walla Walla were released Monday at the joint work session of the Walla Walla City Council and Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Greg Tompkins said the county is working with another governmental agency to move the EOC into a building at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
OSP Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Wolf Shooter
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon department of Fish and Wildlife) On October 3, 2022, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW that a collared wolf, OR88, may be deceased at a location near Little Lookout Mountain, approximately nine miles northeast of Durkee, OR. Fish and Wildlife...
Confirmed Wolf Depredation in Baker County (Big Lookout Mt. area)
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) General situation and animal information: On the evening of 10/12/22, a livestock producer observed an approximately 450 lb., six-month-old, injured calf in a 1000-acre private-land pasture. It was estimated that the injuries to the calf occurred two weeks prior to the investigation.
Trespassing & Illegal Animal Harvest Arrest in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (release from the Oregon State Police) Location: 14258 Sumpter Stage HWY, Baker City, Baker OR USA 97877. OSP received a TIP involving the illegal harvest of a buck deer due to trespassing on private property along SR-7 and SR-410, Sumpter WMU. The involved were located in Sumpter and interviewed. The investigation revealed Subject 1 shot a buck deer from SR-7. Shortly.
Baker School District Seeking Feedback on Student and Family Inclusion
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker School District). The Baker school district is seeking feedback from the families of enrolled students on inclusion, quality of education and general satisfaction with the district. Parents and guardians of enrolled students are asked to complete a brief survey or leave a comment providing feedback on how the district currently treats and communicates with students and their families. Questions include asking parents if their child is accepted and included in school, if the school has made a positive impact on their child’s education and what things the district can do to improve these factors.
Upcoming Medication Lockbox Giveaway & Drug Take Back Event
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker County Safe Communities Coalition) The medication lockbox and drug take back event is approaching. Eastern Oregon residents have the opportunity to be preemptive in combating misuse, poisoning and overdose of prescription medications. The event will be hosted Monday, October 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at New Directions Northwest in Baker City. Supplies are limited.
Grande Ronde Symphony Live at 75
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Grande Ronde Symphony) The Grande Ronde Symphony will be starting their 75th season as Oregon’s longest continuously operating orchestra. The fall concerts will take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, beginning at 7:00 pm at McKenzie Theatre on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, followed by a repeat concert on Saturday, November 12th at Baker High School auditorium beginning at 1:00 pm.
Trial date set in murder of Edward Aguilar
WALLA WALLA – The trial for a Kennewick man arrested last month in Walla Walla in connection to a fatal stabbing has been set for Nov. 29. On Monday, the court signed an order finding David Delgado, 46, competent to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree, armed with a deadly weapon.
Cristian Mendoza Named CCC Runner of the Week
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The No. 4 Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers Men’s Cross Country team continues to rack up accolades as sophomore Cristian Mendoza was named the CCC Rize Laboratory Runner of the week for the week of Oct. 10-16. In the Mounties’ showing at the Lewis & Clark Invitational last Saturday Mendoza put together an impressive performance finishing 10th in a field of 369 runners.
