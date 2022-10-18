BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker School District). The Baker school district is seeking feedback from the families of enrolled students on inclusion, quality of education and general satisfaction with the district. Parents and guardians of enrolled students are asked to complete a brief survey or leave a comment providing feedback on how the district currently treats and communicates with students and their families. Questions include asking parents if their child is accepted and included in school, if the school has made a positive impact on their child’s education and what things the district can do to improve these factors.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO