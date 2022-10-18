Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
AAA: Gas Prices Decrease in Kentucky
Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are five cents lower this week at $3.406, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $3.406. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022 $3.453. Average price during the week of October...
Kentucky gas prices fall on the week as demand decreases, recession fears impact oil markets
Fears of a global economic recession led to oil prices dropping $7 a barrel last week, taking some of the pain out of pump prices. Decreased demand also put downward pressure on gas prices, as drivers fueled up less frequently during the first half of October. According to the Energy...
thelevisalazer.com
ACT NOW TO REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL DURING WINTER
ASHLAND, Ky. October 18, 2022 – Because the mild temperatures of fall will soon give way to cold weather, Kentucky Power wants to remind its customers that preparing now for winter can make a big difference in their electric bill. With prices on the rise for many essentials consumers rely on daily, the utility company says the cost of fuel needed to make electricity is no exception.
Incredible Surplus Equipment Auction Coming to Daviess County, Kentucky
Who doesn't love a good bargain? The Daviess County Operations Center will be home to utility trucks, vans, cars, mowers, trailers, lawn equipment, and so much more that will be up for grabs. Here's everything you need to know to get those deals at the Owensboro Surplus Auction. OWENSBORO SURPLUS...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
wcluradio.com
Property tax cards to be mailed in coming weeks
GLASGOW — Tax season is about to begin in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office will begin accepting tax payments on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Those will be received at the sheriff’s office. Yellow cards will be mailed to property owners at the end of October, according...
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
k105.com
GC Fiscal Court to purchase new mowing equipment. 2 subdivisions impacted by delay in Hwy 62 project may receive paving help.
After magistrates and other county officials received multiple complaints about grass on Grayson County roadways, on Tuesday Fiscal Court agreed to purchase new grass cutting equipment. Magistrates voted to purchase two 5105M John Deere Utility Tractors and two Wildkat side-shift rotary cutter attachments. The tractors are being purchased via state...
foodmanufacturing.com
Startup Bourbon Producer Announces $26M Expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced further momentum in the state's bourbon and spirits industry as Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC, a startup bourbon producer, will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. “Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry...
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
lite987whop.com
Red Flag Warning in western Kentucky Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday across the western Kentucky region. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, and means that critical fire weather conditions will occur thanks to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. All of these can contribute an increased risk for wildfires.
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear announces program to help reduce diesel emissions from school buses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear wants to help replace aging school buses in Kentucky. Wednesday, he announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program, which will provide $310,000 toward reducing diesel emissions. All schools in the state can apply. The program will reimburse up to 25% of the...
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
WBKO
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
indianapublicradio.org
Coal-to-diesel plant needs to water to operate, but town of Santa Claus won’t sign off on study
A company that wants to build a coal-to-diesel plant in southern Indiana has hit a roadblock. A recent vote in the town of Santa Claus makes it unclear how Riverview Energy will get the water it needs to operate. The town council of Santa Claus voted not to sign a...
