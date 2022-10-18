ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wcluradio.com

AAA: Gas Prices Decrease in Kentucky

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are five cents lower this week at $3.406, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $3.406. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022 $3.453. Average price during the week of October...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

ACT NOW TO REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL DURING WINTER

ASHLAND, Ky. October 18, 2022 – Because the mild temperatures of fall will soon give way to cold weather, Kentucky Power wants to remind its customers that preparing now for winter can make a big difference in their electric bill. With prices on the rise for many essentials consumers rely on daily, the utility company says the cost of fuel needed to make electricity is no exception.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wcluradio.com

Property tax cards to be mailed in coming weeks

GLASGOW — Tax season is about to begin in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office will begin accepting tax payments on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Those will be received at the sheriff’s office. Yellow cards will be mailed to property owners at the end of October, according...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

GC Fiscal Court to purchase new mowing equipment. 2 subdivisions impacted by delay in Hwy 62 project may receive paving help.

After magistrates and other county officials received multiple complaints about grass on Grayson County roadways, on Tuesday Fiscal Court agreed to purchase new grass cutting equipment. Magistrates voted to purchase two 5105M John Deere Utility Tractors and two Wildkat side-shift rotary cutter attachments. The tractors are being purchased via state...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
foodmanufacturing.com

Startup Bourbon Producer Announces $26M Expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced further momentum in the state's bourbon and spirits industry as Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC, a startup bourbon producer, will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. “Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds

Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
KENTUCKY STATE
lite987whop.com

Red Flag Warning in western Kentucky Thursday

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday across the western Kentucky region. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, and means that critical fire weather conditions will occur thanks to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. All of these can contribute an increased risk for wildfires.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend

All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week. Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy