Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends Love To Selma Blair After ‘DWTS’ Exit: ‘I’ve Never Been So Proud’

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selma Blair has the support of everyone after exiting Dancing with the Stars due to health concerns related to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Her Cruel Intentions co-star and real-life BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar penned an emotional message to Selma on Instagram and praised her friend for never giving up on the competition show.

“Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows,” Sarah, 45, wrote at the start of her message. “Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up.”

Sarah gave a special shoutout to Selma’s dancing partner Sasha Farber for making the experience “pure joy” for Selma, 50, and everyone watching at home. “I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress added. “Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair.”

Selma responded to Sarah’s kind words in the comments section of her post. “My heart and soul of all great things…. Always you Smg,” Selma wrote. “The way you show up for me. The way this @dancingwiththestarsexperience with @sashafarber1and all of the cast…. Has rallied with true grit and JOY and determination has inspired me more than I can process. I have been so fortunate to be loved by you. And now I have had the extreme elation and grace of dancing on a ballroom floor, and being lifted and carried by my loves. And the public. It is a gift I will cherish forever. I love you so dearly. Thank you for being by my side on another journey. Here’s to many more. ♥️. I love you. Thank you.”

Selma Blair & Sarah Michelle Gellar (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Sarah to see Selma dance on the ABC show during “Elvis Week” on Sept. 26. Selma did a split to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse Rock” and Sarah cried watching the performance. After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” she said.

Sadly, Selma officially withdrew from season 31 of DWTS on October 17, after she had MRIs done and learned that her body “has taken a hit” doing the show. Selma and Sasha performed their final dance which was a beautiful waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day. They received a perfect score from the judges, and Derek Hough called Selma’s exit “one of the most beautiful sendoffs of Dancing With the Stars history.”

