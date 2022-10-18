Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
petapixel.com
UK Agency Orders Meta To Sell Giphy
Tech conglomerate Meta will lose its grip on at least one app it has taken over: Giphy. The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority rejected Meta’s appeal where it argued that gifs, and by extension Giphy, are too uncool to have a standalone app. The CMA (metaphorically) responded with a gif from The Office of Michael repeated shouting “no.”
hypebeast.com
Meta Forced To Sell Giphy by UK Competition Watchdog
Meta will have no choice but to sell off Giphy. Just two years after acquiring the GIF database and search engine, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered Meta to put the platform up for sale. Giphy was acquired by parent company Meta, known as Facebook...
Meta Is No Longer Allowed to Purchase Giphy — Who Owns the GIF Database Now?
In a landmark move for competition law in the United Kingdom, regulators have ordered Meta Platforms Inc. to unwind its already-complete acquisition of Giphy. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reversed the deal, citing monopolistic potential in the advertising market. Article continues below advertisement. With some considering Giphy’s core...
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting today to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Get paid £44.20 an hour to binge TikTok videos
Believe it or not you can now get paid £44.20 to binge TikTok videos courtesy of influencer marketing platform, Ubiquitous. If one of your favourite activities is to scroll through entertaining apps then this could be the perfect job for you. The 12-hour TikTok binge can be completed over...
Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
LONDON — (AP) — Facebook parent Meta said Tuesday that it will sell off Giphy after running out of options to thwart a ruling by U.K. regulators, who again found that the deal to buy the GIF-sharing platform would limit competition and innovation. Britain's competition watchdog had ordered...
Washington Examiner
Upgrades to TikTok and YouTube as both attempt to outcompete the other
Social media platforms TikTok and YouTube are in an increasingly heated battle to win over more users. TikTok adopted two new upgrades this week to help mirror its competitor, Google-owned YouTube, including changes to its editing process and livestreaming. Now, creators can edit their videos in the app to include up to 2,200 character-long descriptions, similar to YouTube's option to include lengthy descriptions full of outside links.
knowtechie.com
New TikTok update focuses on adult-only streams and age limits
TikTok is an ever-evolving platform, and the latest slew of updates focuses on livestreaming rules. That means changes to who can go live and new, adult-only streams. Now, before you get up in arms (or excited), adult-only streams still must follow the platform’s rules. The new streams are meant for creators that want to touch on sensitive topics or “comedy routines” for adult audiences.
KTVZ
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video. But a long-running legal battle over who can...
Engadget
The Morning After: Kanye West is buying ‘free speech’ app Parler
We don’t know how much Kanye West (aka Ye) is paying, but he's decided to buy the controversial "free speech" social media app Parler. The deal appears to be happening quickly, with the company behind Parler, Parlement Technologies, expecting to close the transaction by the end of 2022. West...
YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment
Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
Engadget
Ikea is trialing driverless truck deliveries in Texas
An autonomous truck has been ferrying Ikea products from one of its warehouses to its store every day. The home security hogging all the awards. Ikea has teamed up with Kodiak Robotics, a company that's working on self-driving technology for long-haul trucking, to test driverless deliveries from its warehouses. Since August this year, an autonomous heavy-duty Kodiak truck has been delivering furniture from an Ikea distribution center near Houston to a retail store near Dallas every single day. While the truck has a backup driver behind the wheel who's in charge of picking up the loaded trailer and of overseeing the delivery, the truck runs autonomously over long stretches of highway during its 300-mile, one-way journey.
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Comments / 0