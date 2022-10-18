Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Drug arrest made after Trooper notices suspicious vehicle
BEDFORD – A man was arrested on Monday night, on drug charges after an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a Honda Accord pull into a driveway in the 4000 block of US 50 East. The trooper personally knew the homeowners were currently out of town. Based on it being...
wbiw.com
BPD makes traffic stop for failure to use signal and make drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, October 17th at 11:21 p.m. after a Bedford Police officer stopped a black 2003 Chevrolet Impala after the officer witnessed the driver fail to use a turn signal while turning on 12th Street from U Street. Officers spoke to the...
wbiw.com
Two men were arrested after police found syringes that tested positive for meth
MITCHELL – Two Mitchell men were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after Mitchell Police officers went to a rooming house at 504 West Oak Street in an attempt to locate a man and woman who were both wanted on warrants. When officers arrived at 7:07 p.m. officers began knocking...
wbiw.com
Man tests positive for meth and is sentenced to prison
BEDFORD – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Judge John M. Plummer III revoked 904 days of probation and sentenced Jacob F. Hasler to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Jacob F. Hasler was convicted of battery by bodily waste and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, in December of 2021 and sentenced to serve 545 days of supervised probation.
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
wbiw.com
Elderly woman shoved while calling 911, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Vinegar Hill Road from a woman saying she needed help and then hung up. When officers arrived they spoke to an elderly couple....
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Roland was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth...
wbiw.com
Man will spend time in prison for probation violation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to 405 days in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Travis Cain, plead guilty to domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person Less than 14 years of...
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of more than 28 grams of meth
BEDFORD – William Kramer was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction for 10 years as a result of a negotiated plea agreement from the Lawrence County Prosecutor. Kramer, 31, of Orleans, was convicted of being in possession of over 28 grams of meth, a Level 3 felony. The plea agreement Kramer agreed to was a 10-year sentence, with seven years of the sentence to be executed at the Department of Corrections and three years of the sentence to be suspended and served on supervised probation. Additionally, Kramer was ordered to complete the Recovery While Incarcerated Program while being housed at the Indiana Department of Corrections.
wbiw.com
Paoli man sentenced to prison after violating terms of probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Paoli man to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Sean Collier, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in September of 2021 as a...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Four Over The Weekend
Late Friday morning, 20 year old Vanessa South, and a passenger in her vehicle, 20 year old Nocona Horseworthy, both of 801 Summit Street in Carmi, were stopped on Fifth Street in Carmi. South was arrested for driving on a suspended license, Horseworthy for illegally possessing cannabis in a motor vehicle. They were both also charged with possession of stolen property. Bond for Horseworthy was set at $250. South bonded out to $250 cash plus a $20 booking fee that afternoon.
wbiw.com
Child calls 911 to save her mom during a domestic fight
HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville man was arrested Sunday, October 16th after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 12:22 a.m. from a child reporting her mother and Micheal Lance Hignite were fighting. The child stated her mother was bleeding from her mouth and...
ISP: Citizen’s complaint leads to drug arrests in Bruceville
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says a complaint led to two drug arrests. Law enforcement officials say Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies initiated a drug investigation on October 16 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a residence located at the 4400 block of North SR 67, Bruceville. […]
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
wbiw.com
Judge holds man accountable for probation violation
BEDFORD – Today, Judge John M. Plummer III revoked 862 days of probation and sentenced Joe E. Speer to the Indiana Department of Corrections for 862 days. Joe E. Speer was convicted of theft, a Level 6 felony, in April of 2022 and sentenced to serve 545 days on supervised probation. In addition, Speer had to work toward getting a high school equivalency certificate, obtain gainful employment, and complete 80 hours of community service.
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
