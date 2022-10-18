Who is Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla? Former coach, colleague at West Virginia and Fairmont State shares secret to his potential success

Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News
Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Sporting News
Videos show Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton hit female Tennessee fan in head, confronted another after Volunteers win
Two separate videos taken during the aftermath of the Alabama-Tennessee game on Saturday appear to show Crimson Tide receiver Jermaine Burton striking one Tennessee fan in the head and confronting another. One video shows Burton confronting a Tennessee fan who briefly crosses his path in the Volunteers' checkered end zone....
Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss
Larry Bird won his third straight MVP and the Boston Celtics won their third title of the decade in 1986. The post Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Claims Stephen Curry Ruined The Careers Of LeBron James, James Harden, And Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry is one of the defining players of this era, if not the most important one. Kevin Garnett has gone as far as to call him the Michael Jordan of this generation. And the way Steph has changed the game cannot be denied. His three-point shooting prowess has revolutionized the league. And on top of that, he has 4 championships, the same as some of the greatest in the history of basketball.
LeBron James Has Honest Assessment Of Lakers Roster
The Lakers shot just 25% from three in their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, despite getting some decent opportunities. After the game, LeBron James spoke on the LA's shooting. But admitted that their roster as presently constructed isn't built to be a great shooting team. "We’re getting...
Look: Fans Are Loving LeBron James' Pregame Outfit
LeBron James arrived in style for this evening's season-opening matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles superstar rolled up to Golden State's Chase Center rocking an all-white suit — possibly paying homage to the suit he wore for the 2003 NBA Draft. Take a look at the...
NBC Sports
LeBron offers honest Lakers revelation after loss to Warriors
Opening the 2022-23 NBA season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and Co. didn’t help their own cause on Tuesday night at Chase Center. The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue dating back to...
Curry, Warriors open title defense by beating Lakers 123-109
Stephen Curry opened the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony.
NBC Sports
Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça
Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
Wyc Grousbeck said Danny Ainge tried to poach Joe Mazzulla to Jazz, but blocked move
Before Joe Mazzulla picked up his first-ever win leading the Celtics as interim coach, he almost didn’t get that opportunity. When the Jazz and Danny Ainge were looking for a new head coach this past offseason, they landed on C’s assistant Will Hardy to lead a rebuild in Utah. Mazzulla was part of the interview process as one of the up-and-coming young coaches in the league, which is why Ainge wanted to poach him to the Jazz.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Golden State Warriors Receiving Their 2022 Championship Rings Ahead Of Facing LeBron James And The Lakers: "The Warriors Dynasty Is Still Alive And Well"
The Golden State Warriors have officially been crowned as the 2022 NBA Champions, receiving their championship rings and raising the banner to the rafters of the Chase Center on opening night. The Los Angeles Lakers were in attendance, as LeBron James and company watched the ring ceremony from the locker room.
Yardbarker
Joe Mazzulla Collects First Win as NBA Head Coach
Tuesday night will be a night that former West Virginia guard Joe Mazzulla will remember for the rest of his life as he helped lead the Boston Celtics to victory over the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117, earning his first win as an NBA head coach. "It was a proud moment. I...
2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?
Only five members of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors are still active NBA players.
theScore
Banchero exudes shades of LeBron with 27-point debut
Paolo Banchero's transition to the NBA doesn't look like it'll prove too troublesome. Though his Orlando Magic fell 113-109 to the Detroit Pistons in their season opener Wednesday, this year's No. 1 pick impressed, pouring in 27 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes.
Yardbarker
LeBron James already finding excuses for the Los Angeles Lakers after one game
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James did his normal thing in the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener against the rival Golden State Warriors Tuesday evening. James scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out eight assists in a brilliant statistical performance from the all-time great. Unfortunately, it came amid...
NBA Executive Reveals Brooklyn Nets Could Target Four Free Agent Big Men
The Brooklyn Nets could try to sign a free agent big man in January.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Explains Why He Started Russell Westbrook In Loss To Warriors
Despite speculations, Russell Westbrook avoided coming off the bench in an NBA game for the first time since his rookie season and opened the curtain-raiser against the Golden State Warriors in the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup. Head coach Darvin Ham removed Westbrook from the opening lineup in the...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Lakers can’t shoot, Warriors can. Ballgame.
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Lakers can’t shoot, Warriors can. Ballgame. Forget...
Michael Wilbon: "The Lakers Aren't Any Good"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their season opener last night to the Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109 to the defending champs. It sounds like ESPN's Michael Wilbon didn't think highly of LA before the loss on Tuesday. On Get Up this morning, Wilbon was blunt in his assessment of the Lakers' chances.
