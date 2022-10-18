Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RNC chair predicts the Senate will be narrowly split following the midterms, Oz will surpass Fetterman, and the GOP will retire Pelosi as House Speaker
The Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee made a number of predictions about the midterms. Ronna McDaniel said she expects Republicans to retake the majority in the House. She also said that the GOP will "retire" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee made a number...
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa’s disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired...
WMUR.com
Rep. Annie Kuster answers voter questions on social media
Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster answered voter questions during a live event Wednesday afternoon. Kuster, who is seeking re-election in the 2nd Congressional District, answered questions live on WMUR's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. >> View the full segment here. On Facebook live, Kuster fielded a wide range...
Washington Examiner
Some Democratic candidates wary of facing GOP opponents on debate stage
As the midterm election cycle enters its final stretch, candidates are bracing to face one another on the debate stage to give one last pitch to sway voters to support them in November. But not all candidates are stepping up to the podium. While some Republican candidates trailing their opponents...
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it’s Pete Buttigieg who’s in demand on the campaign trail
CNN — A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn’t going to stop because she wasn’t sure it was him. “It’s me,” the Transportation secretary replied. An older...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
MSNBC
Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate
Florida Democratic Congresswoman and Senate candidate Val Demings joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi moments after wrapping a contentious debate with incumbent Florida Senator Marco Rubio focused on abortion rights, gun safety, and more.Oct. 19, 2022.
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help
Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Mandela Barnes grasps for Obama and Democratic cavalry as he trails in Wisconsin: Report
Struggling Democratic hopeful Mandela Barnes asked former President Barack Obama to come to his rescue in Wisconsin. Behind the scenes, Barnes's campaign contacted Obama’s team to ask him to stump for him on the campaign trail, two sources told Politico. His allies have reportedly mulled having Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), President Joe Biden, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) go to bat for him as well.
Down in polls, Mandela Barnes looks for big-name reinforcement in Wisconsin
The Democratic Senate nominee is reaching out to former President Barack Obama. VP Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders are said to be eying trips to the state too. Trailing and eager for a campaign jolt, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee in Wisconsin, is calling the cavalry for reinforcement.
GOP lawmaker says Democrats' plan that ousted him will 'unquestionably' backfire
Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why he thinks the Democratic Party's efforts to boost primary challengers to some GOP lawmakers will backfire.
Biden predicts Gisele Fetterman will be 'great, great lady in the Senate'
President Biden said that Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Fetterman, will be a "great, great lady in the Senate" in a Pittsburgh speech.
Dems' dreaded deja vu: Another 50-50 Senate
Democrats face a real and uncomfortable possibility after the midterms: two more years of a Senate divided 50-50. After slogging through — and extracting some significant victories from — the longest evenly split Senate in history, Democrats are pushing hard to expand their majority by netting seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. But as their list of potential pickups shrinks, they’re staring down a 2023 that may start with another 50-50 chamber: At the moment average polling forecasts exactly that, and POLITICO currently rates control of the chamber a toss-up.
Don Bolduc is having it both ways with Senate majority at stake
The New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee says he won't vote for Mitch McConnell for Senate leader. But he's taking his cash.
NBC News
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to take on challenger Val Demings in first debate
Issues like inflation, abortion rights and crime are emerging as key issues as early voting gets underway in 18 states across the country ahead of November’s midterm elections. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how Florida’s Senate candidates are polling among the state’s voters ahead of the first debate. Oct. 18, 2022.
WCAX
Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase
Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who reported in this week’s issue on the company’s efforts to roll out its charging network. UVMMC makes pitch to regulators for 2nd robotic surgical...
Biden to campaign in Pittsburgh ahead of tight Senate race
With the midterms less than three weeks away, President Biden is preparing to campaign in Pennsylvania for Democratic Senate candidate Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. The race between Fetterman and GOP challenger Mehmet Oz remains close. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Biden to campaign for DeSantis rival Crist in November Florida trip
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will take on a potential 2024 presidential rival, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, in a November campaign event for the Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist.
Comments / 0