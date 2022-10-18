ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

RNC chair predicts the Senate will be narrowly split following the midterms, Oz will surpass Fetterman, and the GOP will retire Pelosi as House Speaker

The Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee made a number of predictions about the midterms. Ronna McDaniel said she expects Republicans to retake the majority in the House. She also said that the GOP will "retire" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee made a number...
WMUR.com

Rep. Annie Kuster answers voter questions on social media

Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster answered voter questions during a live event Wednesday afternoon. Kuster, who is seeking re-election in the 2nd Congressional District, answered questions live on WMUR's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. >> View the full segment here. On Facebook live, Kuster fielded a wide range...
Washington Examiner

Some Democratic candidates wary of facing GOP opponents on debate stage

As the midterm election cycle enters its final stretch, candidates are bracing to face one another on the debate stage to give one last pitch to sway voters to support them in November. But not all candidates are stepping up to the podium. While some Republican candidates trailing their opponents...
GEORGIA STATE
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
VERMONT STATE
POLITICO

Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help

Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
OREGON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Mandela Barnes grasps for Obama and Democratic cavalry as he trails in Wisconsin: Report

Struggling Democratic hopeful Mandela Barnes asked former President Barack Obama to come to his rescue in Wisconsin. Behind the scenes, Barnes's campaign contacted Obama’s team to ask him to stump for him on the campaign trail, two sources told Politico. His allies have reportedly mulled having Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), President Joe Biden, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) go to bat for him as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Dems' dreaded deja vu: Another 50-50 Senate

Democrats face a real and uncomfortable possibility after the midterms: two more years of a Senate divided 50-50. After slogging through — and extracting some significant victories from — the longest evenly split Senate in history, Democrats are pushing hard to expand their majority by netting seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. But as their list of potential pickups shrinks, they’re staring down a 2023 that may start with another 50-50 chamber: At the moment average polling forecasts exactly that, and POLITICO currently rates control of the chamber a toss-up.
GEORGIA STATE
WCAX

Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase

Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who reported in this week’s issue on the company’s efforts to roll out its charging network. UVMMC makes pitch to regulators for 2nd robotic surgical...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

