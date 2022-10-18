Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
The best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are kicking off the ninth generation of the Pokémon video game franchise in a big way, with two massive RPGs set in a big open world in the Paldea region with all-new Pokémon to catch. Both games will release simultaneously and...
ComicBook
Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader Electronic Helmet Is On Sale For Halloween
Need a last minute Halloween costume? The fully wearable Black Series Darth Vader helmet that was released for Star Wars Day this past May will fit the bill and then some. It's an updated sculpt with highly detailed individual collar, mask, and hood pieces that connect magnetically. It also features sound FX like Vader's iconic breathing. To top it all off, you can grab one here on Amazon for $98.99 after clipping a $33 coupon, which is 25% off the list price and an all-time low.
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Pre-Orders Live On Amazon and Walmart
Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection hopefuls can now get their pre-orders in here at Walmart ($119.98 – list price) and here on Amazon ($199.99) with a release date set for October 28th. Note that Amazon's price may come down between now and the release date, and you won't be charged until it ships.
Save 15 per cent on God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 pre-orders from Currys
God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year. We’ve seen some more details in a brand new story trailer during Sony’s latest State of Play event and now the game is right around the corner.Widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4, God of War (2018) was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios. So fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.They won’t have to wait much longer...
fanthatracks.com
Hasbro reveal Bring Home The Galaxy Week One releases from the Retro Collection
Bring Home The Galaxy is underway and Hasbro are part of the occasion, revealing a wave of Return of the Jedi Retro Collection figures ahead of the 40th anniversary next year. STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023) Luke...
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle Releases Alongside The Game on November 9, 2022
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that every single player can't wait to try out. Recently, we were informed that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold ahead of its November 9 release date. Moreover, we have learned additional information about the title, thanks to its ESRB rating. Now, we have been informed that a God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle is on its way alongside the game.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Shares New Teaser and Voice Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own launching next year, and the series is continuing to stack on its cast with a new teaser showing off one of the key new additions from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the release of NieR: Automata, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime series was in the works for the project. This new series will be bringing a new take to the characters from the game in many ways, and that includes the mainstays from the title too.
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
ComicBook
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
ComicBook
Chucky Just Introduced Its Wildest Variant Yet
Spoilers for Chucky follow! Throughout the Chucky TV series there have been a few variants of the killer doll that have popped up. Thanks to the events of Cult of Chucky, the Brad Douriff-voiced slasher now has the ability to divide himself across multiple host dolls, leading to some with distinct haircuts and personalities. This week, the third episode of Chucky season two, introduced two new versions of the character and while both are unique only one of them totally changes the game for Chucky moving forward. Though we get to meet Nice Chucky, who gets this way after some brainwashing, the episode concludes with the hilarious reveal of none other than Hulk Chucky.
ComicBook
Avatar Legends Release Date Revealed
Magpie Games has announced the release date for its Avatar Legends tabletop roleplaying game. Pre-orders for Avatar Legends opened earlier this week, with digital copies of the Core Rulebook officially going on sale on October 26th and physical copies going on sale on January 25, 2023. Two books will initially be made available – the Core Rulebook and the Wan Shi Tong's Adventure Guide book, which provides players with five adventures and several new character options. Pre-orders for digital and physical copies are available now. Additionally, Magpie Games also announced that they would release a special Avatar Legends Starter Set at Target in Q1 2023.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares First-Look at DVD, Blu-ray
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made landfall earlier this year after a slight delay, and with nearly $100 million at the box office, it is clear the film was a hit. Now, all eyes are on the future as Gohan and Piccolo wind down their theatrical run. It won't be long before Dragon Ball Super runs into its Blu-ray release, and we have been given a look at the bundle at last.
ComicBook
Marvel 76210 LEGO Hulkbuster Set Officially Unveiled: Price and Release Date
Rumors have swirled about the identity of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76210 set for quite some time, but leaks earlier this week confirmed that the set would be a new Hulkbuster that is bigger and more expensive than any LEGO Super Heroes set to date. It will include 4,049 pieces and a price tag of $549.99, and your first chance to grab it will be on November 3rd / 4th at 9pm PST / 12am EST here at the LEGO Shop if you are a VIP member (joining is free). Odds are that the VIP allotment will sell out quickly, but you'll get a second chance with the general release on November 8th / 9th at 9pm PST / 12am EST.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Offers Update on New Trilogy
Mystery solved: the Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy is still in the works at Disney's Lucasfilm. In 2017, the company confirmed the Last Jedi writer-director would create a new trilogy "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga," introducing new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." The studio, which is developing other theatrical spinoffs from Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi, has two untitled Star Wars movies on the calendar for December 19th, 2025, and December 17th, 2027. But in a new interview with Variety, the Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery filmmaker said he's focused on his Netflix "whodunit" deal that will produce a Knives Out 3.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Jon Bass Reacts to Marvel Backlash, Hulk Fan Theories (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released one week ago on Disney+, and it was a big hit among fans. One of the episodes many reveals was that Todd (Jon Bass) was HulkKing and the creator of the Intelligencia website that was dedicated to taking down Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Todd wanted his own Hulk powers and managed to steal some of Jen's blood and get his wish. Of course, Jen took her fourth-wall-breaking to a whole new level, and shut down Todd's plot before it could go any further. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Bass about the series and he shared his thoughts on some of the fan reactions.
