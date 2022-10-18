Cookie dough recalled due to possible plastic pieces

CHICAGO – A brand of cookie dough is being voluntarily recalled due to the potential of plastic pieces in a batch that was produced this summer.

Nestle USA initiated it for ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with fudge filling products due to “the potential presence of white plastic pieces.”

These were produced from June through September of this year and were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico. No other Nestle Toll House cookie dough products are a part of this recall.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” said Nestle in a statement.

Here are photos of the product that is a part of the recall:

Those who have purchased this item can return it to the place where they bought it for a replacement or a refund. If people have questions about the recall, they can contact Nestle USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. central time.

For the full recall announcement from Nestle on the FDA’s website, click here.

