One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis.
Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight.
One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition.
- Halloween inflatables slashed outside Cordova home, family says
- ‘We screwed up’: Parks Dept. says Audubon Park changes should have been addressed
- Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0