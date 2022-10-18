One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis.

Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight.

One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.