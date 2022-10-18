Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas offers defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. from JUCO
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has offered Hinds (Miss.) Community College Class of 2023 defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. Hunter, 6-5, 300, started his career at Texas A&M before leaving for Hinds. The Aggies recruited him out of Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar and he enrolled there Jan. 7, 2019. They converted him to the offensive line in 2021. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Dunbar and held 42 offers.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks picked to finish 2nd in SEC preseason rank
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the SEC for the 2022-23 season, their highest ranking since being picked to win the western division prior to the 2007-08 season. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. also received honors, being selected...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman hoping to get several seniors back in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Sam Pittman said there’s several seniors on the team he wants back in 2023 and also provided updates on Dominique Johnson as well as Taurean Carter. Pittman was asked how many of the current seniors he would like to return in 2023 for a...
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second during the upcoming 2022-23 SEC season behind No. 4 Kentucky by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, it was announced on Wednesday during the SEC media event for basketball in Birmingham, Ala.
nwahomepage.com
Two Hogs on midseason AA team, O-line honored
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Razorbacks have been named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America team. Both linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg have been chosen to the team. The Razorbacks are one of five teams to place multiple players on the team. Sanders transferred to Arkansas...
nwahomepage.com
KJ Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which...
nwahomepage.com
Creative butter board twist for your sweet tooth
Haunted house gives back with screams and donations. Haunted house gives back with screams and donations. Haunted house gives back with screams and donations. Haunted house gives back with screams and donations. Footage released of inmate who died in Crawford County …. Footage released of inmate who died in Crawford...
nwahomepage.com
Rewired Fest offers fun for families & gaming pros
Rewired Fest offers fun for families & gaming pros. Rewired Fest offers fun for families & gaming pros. Tontitown resolution aimed at stopping landfill expansion …. Tontitown resolution aimed at stopping landfill expansion moves forward. Businesses react to hotel proposal for downtown Fayetteville. A seven-story hotel and multi-use building could...
nwahomepage.com
Trailblazers plan to pass the mic
Prairie Grove officer retires after return to force …. A Prairie Grove police officer that was shot three times in the line of duty and returned to work a year later has retired from the force. Tyler Franks was shot three times during a domestic disturbance call in May, 2021....
Comments / 0