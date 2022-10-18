ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County approves tenants’ rights policy for affordable housing residents

Harris County Commissioners have approved a new policy that protects renters from living in deplorable living conditions. If a housing property is being developed or redeveloped using county, state or federal funds, the policy protects renters' living in those properties from discrimination, while providing due process before being evicted. Renters will also be able to get free repairs and apply for housing free of charge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties

HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

$1.4 million project to begin at Cullinan Park

Crews will soon begin work on a $1.4 million construction project at Cullinan Park that will expand the park’s parking, extend the entryway and add more than 1.2 miles of new trails, according to the Cullinan Park Conservancy. Sugar Land’s city council recently accepted more than $1.2 million in...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Fort Bend Star

It’s time for Missouri City leaders to walk the walk

There are many reasons those of us at the Fort Bend Star have never decided to run for elected office anywhere, but perhaps chief among them is that it’s not a job for the faint of heart. Being an elected leader – whether a councilperson, a member of a...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Missouri City names two finalists for open city manager position

The search for who will become Missouri City’s fourth full-time city manager in three years, and its third under the current mayor’s term, has narrowed to two candidates. Angel Jones, the former city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, and James Palenick, the former city manager of Middletown, Ohio, are the finalists for the city manager position that has been vacant since the Missouri City council in May opted to fire City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson, according to Rachelle Dickerson, the communications manager for Missouri City.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
defendernetwork.com

We Are One food giveaway: driving out food insecurity

Even before the pandemic hit, the greater Houston area was home to far too many families dealing with a serious lack of food on a daily basis. According to a 2020 survey by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), 13.9% of the Houston/Harris County population reported being food insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food). And children suffered most, as nearly one in four youth under the age of 18 in Houston/Harris County were food insecure.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Questions abound about future of Sugar Land animal shelter

Sugar Land is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to determine whether anyone acted criminally in connection to an investigation into unauthorized euthanizations at the city’s animal shelter, but city leaders have yet to make long-term decisions on the shelter’s future, according to Doug Adolph, a spokesperson for the city.
SUGAR LAND, TX
fox26houston.com

'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

