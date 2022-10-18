Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County approves tenants’ rights policy for affordable housing residents
Harris County Commissioners have approved a new policy that protects renters from living in deplorable living conditions. If a housing property is being developed or redeveloped using county, state or federal funds, the policy protects renters' living in those properties from discrimination, while providing due process before being evicted. Renters will also be able to get free repairs and apply for housing free of charge.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties
HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
Fort Bend Star
$1.4 million project to begin at Cullinan Park
Crews will soon begin work on a $1.4 million construction project at Cullinan Park that will expand the park’s parking, extend the entryway and add more than 1.2 miles of new trails, according to the Cullinan Park Conservancy. Sugar Land’s city council recently accepted more than $1.2 million in...
Fort Bend Star
It’s time for Missouri City leaders to walk the walk
There are many reasons those of us at the Fort Bend Star have never decided to run for elected office anywhere, but perhaps chief among them is that it’s not a job for the faint of heart. Being an elected leader – whether a councilperson, a member of a...
Harris County judge candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer raises $4.9M over 3 months, triples amount raised by Hidalgo
Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show more than $6 million to the two candidates in the period of July 1-Sept. 29. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports filed Oct. 11 covering the period from July 1-Sept. 29 show Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City names two finalists for open city manager position
The search for who will become Missouri City’s fourth full-time city manager in three years, and its third under the current mayor’s term, has narrowed to two candidates. Angel Jones, the former city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, and James Palenick, the former city manager of Middletown, Ohio, are the finalists for the city manager position that has been vacant since the Missouri City council in May opted to fire City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson, according to Rachelle Dickerson, the communications manager for Missouri City.
Texas sheriff: Biden's border policies 'have been an unmitigated disaster'
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers in a rural county in Texas with a population of roughly 15,000 are working together to thwart unprecedented criminal activity they say is a direct result of “Biden administration open border policies.”. As cartel operatives make their way to and from...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Justice of the Peace seeing increase in evictions among domestic violence victims
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a local judge says she's been seeing a spike in domestic violence victims facing eviction. "I want to say dozens, and to me, dozens are still too many. Even if it's one, it's still too many," said Harris County Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sending election monitors to Harris County
The announcement comes amid an audit of Harris County and three other counties' 2020 election results.
defendernetwork.com
We Are One food giveaway: driving out food insecurity
Even before the pandemic hit, the greater Houston area was home to far too many families dealing with a serious lack of food on a daily basis. According to a 2020 survey by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), 13.9% of the Houston/Harris County population reported being food insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food). And children suffered most, as nearly one in four youth under the age of 18 in Houston/Harris County were food insecure.
Fort Bend Star
Questions abound about future of Sugar Land animal shelter
Sugar Land is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to determine whether anyone acted criminally in connection to an investigation into unauthorized euthanizations at the city’s animal shelter, but city leaders have yet to make long-term decisions on the shelter’s future, according to Doug Adolph, a spokesperson for the city.
Harris County Democrats suspect GOP power brokers Republican commissioners' behind no-shows
"I don't know who clipped their wings."
Click2Houston.com
Texas secretary of state’s office issues warning after information for Harris County 2020 election audit was reported missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Allegations in an elections audit by the Secretary of States office were echoed to KPRC 2 by Senator Paul Bettencourt ahead of the upcoming November election. ”There’s a massive problem with the chain of custody from the 2020 election that harris county has been unable...
Republicans on Harris County Commissioners Court skip special budget meeting
HOUSTON — The weeks-long battle to pass a new budget in Harris County remains locked in a stalemate after the two Republicans on Commissioners Court were no-shows at a special meeting Monday afternoon. Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey have skipped meetings to deny Democrats a quorum to vote...
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Early voting starts next Monday; here are three Precinct 3 locations to cast your ballot
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election starts Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Registered voters in Montgomery County can cast their ballots at any of the 10 polling locations open during early voting (on Election Day, voters must cast ballots at their designated precinct polling location).
fox26houston.com
'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
