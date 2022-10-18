ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
New Hires and Growth at the Wyoming Business Council Announced

CHEYENNE, WY – Many new faces have joined the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) in the past few months. Whether filling an open position or expanding our reach with a new title, these team additions are an asset to WBC and Wyoming at large and we want to introduce you to some of our new hires:
WYDOT announced automated VSL pilot program; Highway 28 to be One of Two Test Areas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions. Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel...
Working Group Recommends Increasing State’s Refining Capacity for Reducing Prices at the Pump

Record-level inflation over the last year has hurt many hard-working Wyoming families, forcing difficult financial decisions. In June of this year, when gasoline prices rose to their highest recorded levels, Governor Mark Gordon established the Gas and Diesel Working Group. He tasked them with finding solutions to help provide relief at the fuel pump for Wyoming families.
