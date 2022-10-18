ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Haunted: Paranormal activity in Minnesota

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year, when ghosts, goblins and witches are on the minds of Minnesotans. Lisa and Kelsey brave some tales of the paranormal in Minnesota, courtesy of a member of MSU Mankato’s Events Team, Atlas James!
MINNESOTA STATE
msureporter.com

Brave Heart brings light to the underrepresented

The Violence Awareness and Response Program is resuming its Brave Hearts discussions this week, shining a light on the underrepresented communities and unspoken problems beneath the surface in Mankato, both on and off campus. This year’s discussion speaker is graduate student BriShaun Kearns. Kearns, originally a student from Winona State...
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
MINNESOTA STATE
msureporter.com

Women’s hockey looking for first win of the season

After an 0-6-0 start to the season and just one point in Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) action, the Minnesota State University Mankato women’s hockey team is back for a two-game series against the University of St. Thomas. In a sense, St. Thomas could help the Mavericks find some...
MANKATO, MN
msureporter.com

Mavs in Action connects with Mankato community

Volunteering can be a great way to connect with other people and the community, and help students feel they’re making an impact on others. Mavs in Action (MIA) aspires to do just that. Mavs in Action is an organization based out of the Community Engagement Office that allows students...
MANKATO, MN
msureporter.com

Mavericks versus the neighbors out East

With only five games left in the regular season of play, the Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks volleyball team seeks to end their season on a high note. Even if playoffs may be out of the question, they still are determined to not waste the rest of the season. Before...
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
msureporter.com

Socktober – it’s spooky how fun donating is

Mavs in Action (MiA) is a Recognized Student Organization (RSO) that meets every Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union. They work with the community of Mankato for volunteer opportunities. “Our main purpose is to connect people with volunteer opportunities and do things here on campus. We assist...
MANKATO, MN
kxlp941.com

Loyola to host a housewarming party to celebrate purchase of its campus

Since relocating to The Hill in 1981 from DeSmet Hall at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Loyola Catholic High School, now Loyola Catholic School, has partnered with the School Sisters of Notre Dame to lease its current campus on The Hill. In the winter of 2020, the school began an effort to acquire its campus from the sisters to ensure the continuation of Catholic education in the greater Mankato area.
MANKATO, MN
msureporter.com

Career and Internship Expo cultivates opportunity

More than 150 potential employers came to Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Career and Internship EXPO, held Tuesday and Wednesday in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom. Companies came to the EXPO looking for interns and employees. Tuesday’s batch was here to find students from the College of Science, Engineering, &...
MANKATO, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
MANKATO, MN
msureporter.com

Mavericks battle the Huskies in a top-10 showdown

The No. 2-ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team is prepared to finish off its non-conference slate to start the season with a meeting against no. 8 St. Cloud State this weekend. The Mavericks boast a 3-1 overall record so far this season after sweeping Minnesota Duluth last...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.Crews from several departments were called to the 1900 block of Mathias Road at about 11:22 p.m. for a fire that started in a garage and spread to the attached home. Several residents got out unharmed, but one had to climb out from an upper-level window before being whisked to safety by firefighters.It took less than a half hour for crews to put out the fire. They then spent a couple hours "salvaging valuables from the home," among other duties.The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.
SHAKOPEE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy