KEYC
Haunted: Paranormal activity in Minnesota
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year, when ghosts, goblins and witches are on the minds of Minnesotans. Lisa and Kelsey brave some tales of the paranormal in Minnesota, courtesy of a member of MSU Mankato’s Events Team, Atlas James!
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
msureporter.com
Brave Heart brings light to the underrepresented
The Violence Awareness and Response Program is resuming its Brave Hearts discussions this week, shining a light on the underrepresented communities and unspoken problems beneath the surface in Mankato, both on and off campus. This year’s discussion speaker is graduate student BriShaun Kearns. Kearns, originally a student from Winona State...
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
msureporter.com
Women’s hockey looking for first win of the season
After an 0-6-0 start to the season and just one point in Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) action, the Minnesota State University Mankato women’s hockey team is back for a two-game series against the University of St. Thomas. In a sense, St. Thomas could help the Mavericks find some...
msureporter.com
Mavs in Action connects with Mankato community
Volunteering can be a great way to connect with other people and the community, and help students feel they’re making an impact on others. Mavs in Action (MIA) aspires to do just that. Mavs in Action is an organization based out of the Community Engagement Office that allows students...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
msureporter.com
Mavericks versus the neighbors out East
With only five games left in the regular season of play, the Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks volleyball team seeks to end their season on a high note. Even if playoffs may be out of the question, they still are determined to not waste the rest of the season. Before...
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
msureporter.com
Socktober – it’s spooky how fun donating is
Mavs in Action (MiA) is a Recognized Student Organization (RSO) that meets every Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union. They work with the community of Mankato for volunteer opportunities. “Our main purpose is to connect people with volunteer opportunities and do things here on campus. We assist...
kxlp941.com
Loyola to host a housewarming party to celebrate purchase of its campus
Since relocating to The Hill in 1981 from DeSmet Hall at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Loyola Catholic High School, now Loyola Catholic School, has partnered with the School Sisters of Notre Dame to lease its current campus on The Hill. In the winter of 2020, the school began an effort to acquire its campus from the sisters to ensure the continuation of Catholic education in the greater Mankato area.
msureporter.com
Career and Internship Expo cultivates opportunity
More than 150 potential employers came to Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Career and Internship EXPO, held Tuesday and Wednesday in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom. Companies came to the EXPO looking for interns and employees. Tuesday’s batch was here to find students from the College of Science, Engineering, &...
redlakenationnews.com
Furry hogs still at-large in Faribault County after DNR hunted down others
Brenda Baldwin says she worried for the safety of her 100-pound Rottweiler, Dutch, as he stared face-to-face with the boar that had emerged from the woods along the Blue Earth River. "I mean Dutch is tough, but that hog was probably 200 pounds or so," Baldwin, a landowner south of...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
msureporter.com
Mavericks battle the Huskies in a top-10 showdown
The No. 2-ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team is prepared to finish off its non-conference slate to start the season with a meeting against no. 8 St. Cloud State this weekend. The Mavericks boast a 3-1 overall record so far this season after sweeping Minnesota Duluth last...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student
An ex-Eden Prairie High School teacher is accused of grooming a former student of his and having inappropriate contact with others. Charges filed this week accuse Craig Hollenbeck, 51, from Minneapolis, of interacting with the student through text messages, social media, Facetime and in-person meetings. The complaint states the investigation...
Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.Crews from several departments were called to the 1900 block of Mathias Road at about 11:22 p.m. for a fire that started in a garage and spread to the attached home. Several residents got out unharmed, but one had to climb out from an upper-level window before being whisked to safety by firefighters.It took less than a half hour for crews to put out the fire. They then spent a couple hours "salvaging valuables from the home," among other duties.The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.
