(KNSI) — An 18-year-old from Grove City is jailed after allegedly making threats of a school shooting. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Paynesville High School just after 7:45 Monday night. Several students said they heard Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez threaten to shoot people at the school. A student said that during a class that day, Herr-Ramirez said he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot three certain staff members and one specific student, then said he would continue “shooting random students and staff.” He also made statements about exactly when he was going to do it.

PAYNESVILLE, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO