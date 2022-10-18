Read full article on original website
Sartell Chamber Looking For Nominations for Choice Awards
(KNSI) – Nominations are being accepted for the Sartell Choice Awards. The Sartell Chamber gives the awards to highlight businesses and people in the community who go above and beyond. Officials are looking for candidates for three awards:. *Education Professional of the Year (open to Sartell-St. Stephen District employees)
Public Meeting On CSAH 133 In Sartell Scheduled
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Highway Department is hosting another round in a series of public meetings on changes for County Road 133 in Sartell. Residents will have a chance to give input on an alternative that only involves making improvements to existing roadways. Other options include a new connector between Theisen Road and 19th Avenue.
Judgeship Open in Sherburne County
(KNSI) – Officials are looking to replace a judge in Sherburne County who is hanging up her robe. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection announced an opening in the Tenth Judicial District in Elk River. The vacancy is due to the retirement of the Honorable Mary A. Yunker. According...
Avian Influenza Expected To Surge Again
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is warning that they expect a resurgence in H5N1 Avian Influenza. Assistant Director Erik Jopp says the current strain is slightly different than the one that ravaged the state seven years ago and that means it is affecting wild birds in a greater way.
Open House on Future Changes to Mayhew Lake Road
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Sauk Rapids want to know what the public thinks about possible changes to Mayhew Lake Road. The changes are proposed between 35th Street Northeast to Highway 23. The two groups are looking at future traffic needs, the best road type to meet those needs, and to improve safety. Conception designs will be available for viewing.
Central Minnesota Still Approaching Peak Color
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota is the best place in the state to see the last remnants of fall color. Lake Maria State Park is a great option. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suggests driving to Little Mary Lake. Views from the trail are described as amazing. Elms, maples, and oaks are all vibrant at the moment.
Funeral Procession Announced for Big Lake Police Department K9 Bruno
(KNSI) — The Big Lake Police Department is having a funeral for its K9 officer who suddenly died last week. The public is invited to line the route as the funeral procession for K9 Bruno begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22nd. It will start on Highway 10 just east of 168th Street Northwest and then continue west on 10 and cross through County Road 42 into downtown Big Lake. From there, the route goes north on Lakeshore Drive/Hiawatha and then winds its way around Big Lake and Mitchell Lake before going south on Eagle Lake Road through Glenwood. The procession will end at Southbound Eagle Lake Road and Minnesota Avenue.
Paynesville High School Student Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Students and Staff in a School Shooting
(KNSI) — An 18-year-old from Grove City is jailed after allegedly making threats of a school shooting. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Paynesville High School just after 7:45 Monday night. Several students said they heard Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez threaten to shoot people at the school. A student said that during a class that day, Herr-Ramirez said he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot three certain staff members and one specific student, then said he would continue “shooting random students and staff.” He also made statements about exactly when he was going to do it.
Police Are Looking For Missing Girl and the Man She Could Be With
(KNSI) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who could be in central Minnesota. The Owatonna Police Department has been looking for 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez since September 2022. She is 5’3″ and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police...
Waite Park Police Officer has Near Miss on Traffic Stop
(KNSI) — A Waite Park police officer was rattled but not hurt after a near miss with what they say was a distracted driver. During the department’s virtual ride-along on October 14th, one of the officers was finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75 and walking back to his squad car when the car came flying past him. A post on the City of Waite Park’s Facebook page says, “a distracted driver, failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car. Thankfully the officer noticed the vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and moved in front of his squad to avoid possibly being hit.”
