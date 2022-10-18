Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
WEAU-TV 13
The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes have announced they will be selling Camp Nawakwa. “The footprint that we are reimagining for our council is creating a Girl Scout experience center so that our Girl Scouts and our staff are in the same area and providing exceptional Girl Scout experience,” said council CEO Patty Shafto-Carlson.
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
wearegreenbay.com
Former western Wisconsin Postal Service employee charged, converted $1K+ in money orders
ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds. The...
Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
wwisradio.com
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
cwbradio.com
Weapons Charges in Eau Claire County
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Three people face serious charges for their part in the theft of weapons from an Eau Claire County home. Over a dozen felony charges have been filed in Eau Claire County after weapons were stolen from a home in the town of Drammen. Fifteen guns, some rocket launchers, and thousands of rounds of ammo were taken from that home.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
WEAU-TV 13
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
WEAU-TV 13
2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County
DALLAS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash Wednesday night in Barron County. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Rice Lake, suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash, which happened at 10:13 p.m. on County Highway U south of Dallas.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man receives 25 federal charges in fraud scheme
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire main was indicted on 25 federal charges on Oct. 12 in a fraud scheme covering nearly five years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ’s Western District of Wisconsin, 43-year-old Robert Carter is charged with...
drydenwire.com
3-Hour Standoff In Cumberland Results In Arrest
BARRON COUNTY — Authorities in Barron County have arrested a subject after a three-hour-long standoff in Cumberland, WI, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 6:45p, the Cumberland Police Department was advised of an intoxicated disorderly subject located...
whbl.com
Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail
BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
WEAU-TV 13
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
Spectator
Sad House Guest rocks out at the Mouse Trap
The band Sad House Guest has deep roots in Eau Claire with some of their own members having attended and graduated from UW-Eau Claire. The group consists of Samuel Stein, a UW-Eau Claire alumni, as lead vocals and guitar, his brother Ben Stein on drums, Tor Kjartansson on bass and the fiddle as well as Sam Lakmann, another UW-Eau Claire alumni, on piano.
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
