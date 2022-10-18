ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Nate Oats Talks Summer Basketball, NCAA Tournament Expansion

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — SEC Media Days are a time where coaches are asked about many of the issues surrounding the state of college basketball. At SEC Tipoff '23, many SEC basketball coaches were asked about their opinions on NIL and the transfer portal, but additionally two newer issues that have also come to light in recent months: the playing of mor exhibition games in the summer and the expansion of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. Sure, Banchero racked up five fouls and committed four turnovers in his...
ORLANDO, FL
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Fall to Timberwolves in 2022 Season Opener

After an eventful offseason, the Thunder opened the 2022-23 season with a 115-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City went 0-4 against the Timberwolves last year. Wednesday’s contest served as center Rudy Gobert’s Minnesota debut; the French big man annihilated the Thunder under the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self talks moving on from national title, KU's NIL and more during Big 12 Tipoff breakout session

The annual Big 12 men's basketball tipoff event was held in Kansas City on Wednesday. KU was represented by Bill Self, Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris and Kevin McCullar. During the tipoff event, all four spent time speaking with local and national media. During the breakout session with coaches, Self spoke for around 40 minutes. You can watch the first 10 minutes or so of that session in the video above.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat started the new season with a roster similar to last year’s, with hopes of finishing the same way or even better. Unfortunately, the Heat didn’t start the same way as they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 116-108. Here are some major takeaways from...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Bemoans L.A.’s “Senseless Turnovers” In Opening Loss

A lot went wrong for the Lakers in their season opener and it doesn't make it much better when they have to fave the NBA Champion Warriors to start things off. New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have to wait to count his first win of his head coaching career but believes there was a glaring problem with turnovers.
Wichita Eagle

Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee’s Culture

View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that the Phoenix Suns really wanted to win for revenge, Damion Lee of all people ended up being the hero that they needed. Lee hit an incredibly clutch game-winner for the Suns, to give them a much-needed victory against the Dallas Mavericks team that embarrassed them in the playoffs. Suns' All-Star Devin Booker gave praise to the Golden State Warriors for that moment.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Report: Clippers Could Bring Kawhi Leonard Off Bench

As the Clippers prepare to open the 2022–23 NBA season against the Lakers in the Battle for L.A. on Thursday night, the Clippers have reportedly considered the possibility of bringing star forward Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Leonard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham went small in the backcourt for his first regular season starting five last night, during an unimpressive 123-109 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco. View the original article to see embedded media. Ham...
LOS ANGELES, CA

