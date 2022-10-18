Read full article on original website
BUILDING SKILLED PATHWAYS
Workforce department lays more groundwork for engineering, construction careers. High school students across the state will have new occupational pathways into architecture and construction to choose from this school year, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced in late August. Teens will be able to apprentice for jobs like gas distribution...
A BANNER YEAR: Record number of apprentices enter the ABC of Wisconsin Apprenticeship program for fall
The Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Apprenticeship program is experiencing its highest level of enrollment in its 35-year history. This fall, there will be 540 new enrollees in the ABC of Wisconsin Apprenticeship program. ABC of Wisconsin, the largest ABC chapter in the nation, has 1,961 active apprentices as of August. The program has experienced dramatic increases in enrollment in each of the last several years. For comparison, the program had 650 total apprentices 15 years ago.
