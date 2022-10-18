The Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Apprenticeship program is experiencing its highest level of enrollment in its 35-year history. This fall, there will be 540 new enrollees in the ABC of Wisconsin Apprenticeship program. ABC of Wisconsin, the largest ABC chapter in the nation, has 1,961 active apprentices as of August. The program has experienced dramatic increases in enrollment in each of the last several years. For comparison, the program had 650 total apprentices 15 years ago.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO