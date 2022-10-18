ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

They may be competing for the Socceroos gloves at the World Cup next month…but A-League star Danny Vukovic is throwing his support behind incumbent Mat Ryan: 'He's never let the country down'

Veteran goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has backed under-siege Socceroos shot-stopper Mat Ryan to excel between the sticks at the World Cup in Qatar. Previously teammates at the Central Coast Mariners in 2010, the 37-year-old believes Ryan remains the best choice for Australia come their first group game against France on November 23.
BBC

Argentina celebrates return of Maradona's World Cup final shirt

Argentines are celebrating the return of football legend Diego Maradona's World Cup final shirt to the country. Thirty-six years after Argentina beat Germany in the 1986 World Cup final, the shirt which Maradona wore in the first half has been handed back to the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Former Germany...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United's first team squad for the next three days after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.The decision to punish Ronaldo is Ten Hag's, with the United manager holding responsibility for disciplinary matters, and it is understood that he has the support of the club's hierarchy. United say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important part of the squad.In a statement,...
Yardbarker

Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.
theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
ESPN

USWNT Big Board: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman and others push for World Cup spots

Nine months from the 2023 World Cup, the U.S. women's national team is at an inflection point. A recent trip to Europe produced a 2-1 loss to England followed by a 2-0 loss to a Spain team missing 15 of its best players as part of a wider dispute with the federation. The USWNT was without several starters even beyond the long-term injuries they have dealt with for most of the year, but the loss in Spain especially raised serious questions about the trajectory of this U.S. team.
Reuters

Soccer-Arsenal's Zinchenko, Martinelli doubts for PSV match

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Martinelli after both players missed training before Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.

