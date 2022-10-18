Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Belgium World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Belgian national football team roster for Qatar
The "golden generation" of Belgium gets what appears to be its last chance to put on a World Cup show as Roberto Martinez leads the Red Devils into the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Kevin de Bruyne and his international cohorts shouldered high expectations as young stars, leading Belgium into a...
They may be competing for the Socceroos gloves at the World Cup next month…but A-League star Danny Vukovic is throwing his support behind incumbent Mat Ryan: 'He's never let the country down'
Veteran goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has backed under-siege Socceroos shot-stopper Mat Ryan to excel between the sticks at the World Cup in Qatar. Previously teammates at the Central Coast Mariners in 2010, the 37-year-old believes Ryan remains the best choice for Australia come their first group game against France on November 23.
BBC
Argentina celebrates return of Maradona's World Cup final shirt
Argentines are celebrating the return of football legend Diego Maradona's World Cup final shirt to the country. Thirty-six years after Argentina beat Germany in the 1986 World Cup final, the shirt which Maradona wore in the first half has been handed back to the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Former Germany...
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United's first team squad for the next three days after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.The decision to punish Ronaldo is Ten Hag's, with the United manager holding responsibility for disciplinary matters, and it is understood that he has the support of the club's hierarchy. United say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important part of the squad.In a statement,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
Netherlands manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Louis van Gaal
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal is heading to his second World Cup in his third spell in charge of the Oranje
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.
Liverpool And Portugal Forward Diogo Jota Ruled Out Of Qatar World Cup With Calf Injury
Jota sustained the injury late on in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
CBS Sports
Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven score: Europa League live updates as Gunners look to clinch knockout stage spot
The Emirates will play host to the rescheduled Europa League fixture between Arsenal and PSV on Thursday in the competition's only game of the day. Originally rescheduled due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, this is a match that could help decide the victor of Group A. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on Paramount+.
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
ESPN
USWNT Big Board: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman and others push for World Cup spots
Nine months from the 2023 World Cup, the U.S. women's national team is at an inflection point. A recent trip to Europe produced a 2-1 loss to England followed by a 2-0 loss to a Spain team missing 15 of its best players as part of a wider dispute with the federation. The USWNT was without several starters even beyond the long-term injuries they have dealt with for most of the year, but the loss in Spain especially raised serious questions about the trajectory of this U.S. team.
Soccer-Arsenal's Zinchenko, Martinelli doubts for PSV match
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Martinelli after both players missed training before Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.
Wichita Eagle
World No. 1 Jin Young Ko made a 10 on one of the worst days of her LPGA career in South Korea
Jin Young Ko’s worst round on the LPGA, an 8-over 80, came on home soil after a two-month break from the tour to nurse a nagging wrist injury. The World No. 1 posted a catastrophic 10 on the par-5 18th at Oak Valley Country Club to close her round.
BBC
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gabriel Martinelli & Oleksandr Zinchenko injury doubts in Europa League
Date: Thursday, 20 October. Time: 18:00 BST. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Arsenal will make late checks on the fitness of forward Gabriel Martinelli and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their home Europa League game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
