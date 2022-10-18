Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger: It looked like Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' in loss to Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger admitted that it was weird to see Tom Brady in Pittsburgh and not be on the opposing sideline on Sunday. But that doesn't mean that the Steelers' future Hall of Fame quarterback wanted to actually face Brady. Roethlisberger said that he was perfectly content watching the Week 6...
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 7
With Week 7 of the fantasy football season already here, you’re going to want to exploit these matchups to stay alive in your league or make money in DFS. Week 6 of the NFL season saw plenty of upsets, crazy stat lines, and great fantasy performances. If Week 7 will be anything like what we saw last week, you’ll need to make sure you’re exploiting any good matchup you can in order to come out of the week with a win in your league or a successful DraftKings week. Let’s take a look at a few good matchups on tap for Week 7.
NFL trade deadline: One move each contender can make to get over hump; should Bills land Christian McCaffrey?
In a matter of seconds midway through the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles went from a very good team to the front-runner to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Before the trade deadline, Philadelphia sent a future fourth-round pick to Miami in exchange for Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
Week 7 Fantasy Football position previews
BOSTON -- The fantasy football season -- and the real football season -- moves on. And with some bye weeks making life difficult for fantasy football managers, it's a good time to get a little guidance.Fortunately, CBS Sports' fantasy analyst Heath Cummings has plenty of that.Here's a look at some of Cummings' positional previews for Week 7.QuarterbackDallas' Dak Prescott (vs.Detroit), Indy's Matt Ryan (at Tennessee), Las Vegas' Derek Carr (vs. Houston) and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Kansas City) are the top plays this week.Prescott obviously hasn't played since Week 1, but the Dallas QB is "determined" to play this...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 7: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Before you set your NFL Week 7 fantasy lineups, check out the busts, breakouts, sleepers, and more from the Sportscasting NFL experts. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 7: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Rankings: D'Andre Swift carries some concerns in his return from injury
We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?. Probably, but it's less of...
Fantasy Football Week 7 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins returns in time to fortify Cards
Byes subtract many of the position's superstars from our Week 7 lineups, including Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis among others. Add in injuries to Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen Chris Olave, Rashod Bateman and many more and you have many Fantasy managers in scramble mode.
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
Biggest strength, weakness for each NFL team: Josh Allen an ultimate weapon, why Chiefs won't reach Super Bowl
Hard to believe a third of the NFL season is completed, and yet the league remains as unpredictable as ever. The Buffalo Bills are as good as advertised while the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team -- which was hard to fathom at the beginning of the year. The...
NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Trying to make sense of a chaotic, unpredictable first third of the season
We are a third of the way through the NFL season, and it's already a league where little makes sense. Before the season, the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered three of the top teams in the NFC, if not the top three. Six weeks in, they are a combined 9-9 -- or just three of the many mediocre teams in the NFL.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
One thing we learned from each NFL team in Week 6: Why Eagles are NFC team to beat, Giants best coaching staff
The NFL is still as unpredictable as ever through six weeks of the season. There have been 24 games decided by a game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime, the second-most in the first six weeks of a season of all-time (only last season -- 25 games -- had more).
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: DNP on Thursday
Dobbins (knee) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Dobbins didn't play in the second half of the Ravens' Week 6 loss at the Giants after his surgically repaired left knee tightened up. He hasn't practiced in the interim, which isn't a great sign that he'll be available Sunday versus the Browns. In the end, the team could clear up Dobbins' status when it releases Friday's injury report, but Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and even Gus Edwards (knee, currently on the PUP list) could be beneficiaries this weekend and beyond.
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Full workload Week 6
Neal compiled four tackles (three solo) while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6. With Mike Edwards (elbow) sidelined, Neal drew the start at free safety and delivered a solid performance while playing alongside the highly active Antoine Winfield in the defensive backfield. With Edwards returning to full practice participation Wednesday, Neal projects to revert to the rotational role he'd been filling prior to Sunday, although Logan Ryan's (foot) ongoing absence should continue to ensure a healthy amount of snaps.
